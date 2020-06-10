284 Carolina Street - 2

Amenities

Check out this newly remodeled 2-bedroom, 2nd-floor apartment located in the historic West side of Buffalo NY. This apartment is newly remodeled and has been freshly painted, has all new floors and features a new kitchen. The apartment has a brand new fridge and stove and will even be a little easier on your wallet when it comes to your bills because it has a brand new furnace and hot water tank as well. Don't miss your opportunity to rent this beautiful apartment.



Pictures will be added this week as the renovations are completed and the unit is being professionally cleaned.

2 family home, 1,596 total square feet.