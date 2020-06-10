All apartments in Buffalo
Find more places like 284 Carolina Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buffalo, NY
/
284 Carolina Street - 2
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:01 PM

284 Carolina Street - 2

284 Carolina Street · (716) 271-4799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Buffalo
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments under $800
See all

Location

284 Carolina Street, Buffalo, NY 14201
Columbus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Check out this newly remodeled 2-bedroom, 2nd-floor apartment located in the historic West side of Buffalo NY. This apartment is newly remodeled and has been freshly painted, has all new floors and features a new kitchen. The apartment has a brand new fridge and stove and will even be a little easier on your wallet when it comes to your bills because it has a brand new furnace and hot water tank as well. Don't miss your opportunity to rent this beautiful apartment.

Pictures will be added this week as the renovations are completed and the unit is being professionally cleaned.
2 family home, 1,596 total square feet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 Carolina Street - 2 have any available units?
284 Carolina Street - 2 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 284 Carolina Street - 2 have?
Some of 284 Carolina Street - 2's amenities include recently renovated, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 Carolina Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
284 Carolina Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 Carolina Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 284 Carolina Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 284 Carolina Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 284 Carolina Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 284 Carolina Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 284 Carolina Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 Carolina Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 284 Carolina Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 284 Carolina Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 284 Carolina Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 284 Carolina Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 284 Carolina Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 284 Carolina Street - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buffalo 1 BedroomsBuffalo 2 Bedrooms
Buffalo Apartments with GarageBuffalo Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buffalo Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tonawanda, NYHamburg, NYOrchard Park, NY
Lockport, NYCheektowaga, NY
Niagara Falls, NYKenmore, NY
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity