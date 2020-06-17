1213 Hertel Avenue - 1213 R Upper

Amenities
Updated 2 bdrm apartment with open floor plan. Ideally situated on the popular Hertel strip, this unit is a must see. One off street parking spot and laundry facilities on site. NO SMOKING! First months rent and security deposit (one months rent) due upon signing a one year lease. No pets.
As an equal opportunity housing provider, Power Play Partners, LLC and its affiliates are committed to fair housing practices. We provide housing opportunities without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, marital status, disability, national origin, source of income, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status, familial status or immigration and citizenship status.