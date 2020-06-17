All apartments in Buffalo
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:50 AM

1213 Hertel Avenue - 1213 R Upper

1213 Hertel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14216
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
Updated 2 bdrm apartment with open floor plan. Ideally situated on the popular Hertel strip, this unit is a must see. One off street parking spot and laundry facilities on site. NO SMOKING! First months rent and security deposit (one months rent) due upon signing a one year lease. No pets.

As an equal opportunity housing provider, Power Play Partners, LLC and its affiliates are committed to fair housing practices. We provide housing opportunities without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, marital status, disability, national origin, source of income, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status, familial status or immigration and citizenship status.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Hertel Avenue - 1213 R Upper have any available units?
1213 Hertel Avenue - 1213 R Upper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buffalo, NY.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 Hertel Avenue - 1213 R Upper have?
Some of 1213 Hertel Avenue - 1213 R Upper's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Hertel Avenue - 1213 R Upper currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Hertel Avenue - 1213 R Upper isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Hertel Avenue - 1213 R Upper pet-friendly?
No, 1213 Hertel Avenue - 1213 R Upper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 1213 Hertel Avenue - 1213 R Upper offer parking?
Yes, 1213 Hertel Avenue - 1213 R Upper does offer parking.
Does 1213 Hertel Avenue - 1213 R Upper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 Hertel Avenue - 1213 R Upper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Hertel Avenue - 1213 R Upper have a pool?
No, 1213 Hertel Avenue - 1213 R Upper does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Hertel Avenue - 1213 R Upper have accessible units?
Yes, 1213 Hertel Avenue - 1213 R Upper has accessible units.
Does 1213 Hertel Avenue - 1213 R Upper have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 Hertel Avenue - 1213 R Upper does not have units with dishwashers.
