Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained half a house with 2 bedrooms, large living room. Plenty of storage room, heat is included in the rent. Refrigerator,stove,microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer are all included. Garage space with opener.Can be rented furnished or not. The rent also includes garbage removal, snow removal and lawn mowing. Nice deck off back that overlooks large yard with creek and woods. No Pets - No Smoking.