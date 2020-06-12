/
2 bedroom apartments
24 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Beacon, NY
Beacon
1 Unit Available
17 N BRETT ST
17 North Brett Street, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
600 sqft
This is such a great cottage set in the heart of Beacon! Walk to all your shopping, Main St and even the River is close.
Beacon
1 Unit Available
3 COLONIAL RD
3 Colonial Road, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
Great unit in back of building on 2nd floor overlooking wooded area with seasonal Hudson River views. Large rooms with tons of closet space, even a generous pantry. Laundry room downstairs from unit.
Beacon
1 Unit Available
354 WASHINGTON AVE
354 Washington Avenue, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1095 sqft
Minutes from the heart of Beacon, fantastic starter home or perfect for folks looking to downsize. Personalize to your liking and you'll be set for the long haul. Very easy ride to and from the Beacon train station, perfect for commuters.
Results within 1 mile of Beacon
1 Unit Available
307 WILDWOOD DRIVE
307 Wildwood Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Perfect Location, Ranch Style Home with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, Except Cable, Phone & Garbage Collection (garbage collection is $67 bi-monthly.
1 Unit Available
142 BELVEDERE RD
142 Belvedere Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1440 sqft
FULLY RESTORED 2 BEDROOM BRICK CAPE WITH HUGE PRIVATE BACKYARD AND BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEWS.
Results within 5 miles of Beacon
Fishkill Village
9 Units Available
Village at Merritt Park
80 Jefferson Blvd, Fishkill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1018 sqft
Our unique 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes include stylish kitchens, breakfast bars, remodeled baths, balconies or patios and 9-foot ceilings. Some even have fireplaces.
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
178 Renwick St
178 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
740 sqft
178 Renwick St - Unit 3 Available 07/07/20 2 Bedroom Newly Renovated Apartment (Apt 3) - This 2-bedroom light filled apartment features an open floor layout with sunny interiors, stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a microwave
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
119 Montgomery zt 3
119 Montgomery Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
Spacious 2 bd apartment near water front - Property Id: 288200 LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Walking distance to a Newburgh waterfront with a great selection of restaurants and entertainment Spacious apartment offers an amazing view of Hudson
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
350 North Water Street 5-1
350 N Water St, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1140 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo with Hudson River View - Property Id: 279438 What an unbelievable find!!! Wake up every morning to a view of the Hudson River right from inside or outside on your patio.
New Windsor
1 Unit Available
48 Meriline Avenue
48 Merline Avenue, New Windsor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
936 sqft
Newly renovated single family house in a great neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
63 MARLORVILLE RD
63 Marlorville Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1972 sqft
Need to be close to the train, just hop, skip, or jump to metro north! Beautiful cottage style 2 story rental. Available immediately.
1 Unit Available
185 OSBORNE HILL%
185 Osborne Hill Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1020 sqft
Brand new down to the studs. Totally gutted and rehabbed 2 bedroom unit. Ground level, but light and bright. Radiant heat flooring in bathroom. Freshly painted, new sheetrock throughout. Bright LED lighting. Front loading wash and dryer in the unit.
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
75 RENWICK AVE
75 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1000 sqft
Move right into this completely renovated 2 Bedroom apartment w/office in a New York Brownstone style building in Historic section of Newburgh.
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
73 RENWICK AVE
73 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
800 sqft
Move right into this completely renovated 2 Bedroom apartment in a New York Brownstone style building in Historic area of Newburgh.
1 Unit Available
8 MILLHOLLAND DR
8 Millholland Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
951 sqft
Fishkill, 2 bedroom 1 full bath, 951 sq ft totally renovated and meticulously maintained unit. This amazing property offers a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and brand new washer and dryer.
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
87 Ann St
87 Ann Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1320 sqft
Spacious, bright apartment, Liberty Street - Property Id: 83146 Beautiful 2+ bedroom apartment located right in the heart of the rapidly revitalizing Liberty St / Broadway corridor in Newburgh, NY.
Results within 10 miles of Beacon
1 Unit Available
1668 ROUTE 9 UNIT 10E
1668 Route 9, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
894 sqft
Rental with a Private main entrance to upper unit. Updated 2 bedroom rental with new wall to wall carpeting in main areas. The Galley style Kitchen with gas stove includes Stainless Steel Appliances, Built-in Microwave and good counter space.
1 Unit Available
11 Center Street
11 Center Street, Highland Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
A MUST SEE IN THE VILLAGE OF HIGHLAND FALLS!! This gorgeous apartment has undergone major renovations and is basically like new construction. It features 2 bedrooms and a 3rd room which could be use as an office or a private 3rd bedroom.
Gardnertown
1 Unit Available
1213 Union Avenue
1213 Union Avenue, Gardnertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
700 sqft
Cozy and welcoming Capecod home with a private side entrance. This sunny rental unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and recently installed new windows. Apartment has been freshly painted, and newly finished hardwood flooring.
Firthcliffe
1 Unit Available
75 Quaker Avenue
75 Quaker Avenue, Firthcliffe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1338 sqft
55+ Active Adult Community "Canterbury Green at Cornwall" Beautiful Complex in the heart of Cornwall.
1 Unit Available
1559 Union Avenue
1559 Union Avenue, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
Won't last! Very lovely and very spacious 2 bedroom bath and a half unit in Town of Newburgh with Wallkill schools! Side by side 2 family duplex offers a dwelling nestled on the end of a dead end road with off street parking, nice level yard and
Marlboro
1 Unit Available
24 HUDSON TERR
24 Hudson Terrace, Marlboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Video Tour Available.
1 Unit Available
903 SARATOGA LN
903 Saratoga Lane, Merritt Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
LUXURY RENTAL AT PRESTIGIOUS VAN WYCK MEWS. 1ST FLOOR UNIT FEATURES A LARGE KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS, BREAKFAST BAR & HUGE PANTRY. DINING ROOM & LIVING ROOM W/SGD TO PRIVATE PATIO. MASTER BEDROOM SUITE W/WALK-IN CLOSET, PLUS SECONDARY CLOSET.
Wappingers Falls
1 Unit Available
2608 SOUTH AVE.
2608 South Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
INCLUDED UTILITIES ....Beautiful 2 bedroom with original wide wood floors, walking distance to great restaurants and activities.
