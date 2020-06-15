All apartments in Beacon
95 E MAIN ST
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:13 AM

95 E MAIN ST

95 East Main Street · (845) 249-8435
Location

95 East Main Street, Beacon, NY 12508
Beacon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1860 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Five bedroom house available for rent in the heart of Beacon. Close to East Main Street for dining, shopping and much more. Private and quiet area, plenty of off street parking, back porch to sit on, and garbage collection available. Pets are accepted must ask and there is an additional $50 to the monthly rent and extra security. Please ask for my information. Minimum one year, tenant is responsible to pay all utilities and landlord takes care of lawn/snow maintenance. Rental application, credit and background checks are required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 E MAIN ST have any available units?
95 E MAIN ST has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95 E MAIN ST have?
Some of 95 E MAIN ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 E MAIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
95 E MAIN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 E MAIN ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 95 E MAIN ST is pet friendly.
Does 95 E MAIN ST offer parking?
Yes, 95 E MAIN ST does offer parking.
Does 95 E MAIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 E MAIN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 E MAIN ST have a pool?
No, 95 E MAIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 95 E MAIN ST have accessible units?
No, 95 E MAIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 95 E MAIN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 E MAIN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95 E MAIN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 E MAIN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
