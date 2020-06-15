95 E MAIN ST

Amenities

Five bedroom house available for rent in the heart of Beacon. Close to East Main Street for dining, shopping and much more. Private and quiet area, plenty of off street parking, back porch to sit on, and garbage collection available. Pets are accepted must ask and there is an additional $50 to the monthly rent and extra security. Please ask for my information. Minimum one year, tenant is responsible to pay all utilities and landlord takes care of lawn/snow maintenance. Rental application, credit and background checks are required.