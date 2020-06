Amenities

This is such a great cottage set in the heart of Beacon! Walk to all your shopping, Main St and even the River is close. This 2 bedroom one bath cottage is perfect for someone who wants to have a separate space and beautiful grounds to sit outside, garden or just relax. This unit is equipped with a washer and dryer, adorable covered front porch and a side entrance to the yard. Tenant pays oil heat and electric. Credit worthy tenants please apply. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis.