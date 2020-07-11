/
luxury apartments
19 Luxury Apartments for rent in Bayville, NY
Matinecock
580 Duck Pond Road
580 Duck Pond Road, Matinecock, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
Spectacular Bradley Delehanty designed country oasis in the heart of Matinecock minutes from the quaint shopping village of Locust Valley. 15 lush acres, pool, spa, guest quarters, ponds, gardens and terraces. A perfect place to spend the summer!
Matinecock
9 High Ridge Lane 9
9 High Ridge Lane, Matinecock, NY
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
An exquisite 7 bedroom, 8 bath Grand 5 Acre Estate located on the Gold Coast of Long Island. This 11,000+ Sq. Ft. home features 2 Master Bedroom Suites, one of which is located on the main level.
Upper Brookville
19 Woodhill Lane
19 Woodhill Ln, Upper Brookville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
Savor the best of North Shore living in this triple mint Gold Coast home nestled in a private, gated Upper Brookville enclave in the Locust Valley School district and close to some of the region's most prestigious private schools, day camps, country
Results within 10 miles of Bayville
Riverside
177 Indian Head Road
177 Indian Head Road, Riverside, CT
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
6915 sqft
This beautiful colonial on nearly 2 level acres on waterfront in Riverside is surrounded by gorgeous landscaping and views.
Indian Harbor
90 Oneida Drive
90 Oneida Drive, Greenwich, CT
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
2540 sqft
Waterfront property within beautiful Indian Harbor Association. 24-hour security and great in-town location. This exceptional 1.32 acres of scenic property has its own beach for private enjoyment.
Cos Cob
16 Lia Fail Way
16 Lia Fail Way, Cos Cob, CT
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
7468 sqft
This newly built completed construction is now available just for you! Tucked away on 2.97 acres sits this breathtaking 5,000+ sq. ft home with secluded views, yet a convenient location.
Shippan Point
115 Ocean Drive West
115 Ocean Drive East, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
3747 sqft
Paradise Found! Sensational waterfront with one of the best views in Fairfield County now available as a short term rental! Kick back on your private beach, take a sunset cruise off your private dock, or go for a swim while taking in the Manhattan
Harbor Point
850 Pacific Street
850 Pacific St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
4550 sqft
Stamford’s most prestigious waterfront residence at Harbor Point is offered for rent for the first time, bringing luxury to new heights inside and out.
95 Sonn Drive
95 Sonn Drive, Rye, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
3810 sqft
New construction in the city of Rye built with the finest materials and craftsmanship. Centrally located in desirable Rye Gardens close to schools, train and town.
Old Westbury
75 Bacon Road
75 Bacon Road, Old Westbury, NY
8 Bedrooms
$20,000
9000 sqft
Set Behind Gated Entry on 4 quiet acres w IG Pool,this Magnificent 9yr old Estate Offers Unparalleled Luxury, Spacious Formal Rms w Fireplaces, w Fabulous Chef's Kitchen opens to large Den,1st Flr MasterSuite & Second Floor Jr Master plus 4/5
Lloyd Harbor
27 Sea Crest Drive
27 Sea Crest Dr, Lloyd Harbor, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
8000 sqft
Magnificent Brick Waterfront Colonial On Cul-De-Sac In Desirable Sea Crest Estates.
Old Westbury
2 Old Wagon Lane
2 Old Wagon Lane, Old Westbury, NY
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
6500 sqft
Old Westbury. Pristine Colonial Set On Over 4 Flat & Serene Acres. Custom Designed Home w/ Large Principal Rooms & Built w/ Sharp Attention To Details. New Modern Large Pool House W/Kitchen, Bath, & Gas Fireplace.
Old Westbury
242 Store Hill Road
242 Store Hill Road, Old Westbury, NY
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
5800 sqft
Huge house in a very private setting.Away from all and yet close to shopping and restaurants. New baths.
237 Southfield Avenue
237 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$24,000
2457 sqft
Enjoy the summer in this adorable property located in a terrific waterfront area just over the Old Greenwich line. Available to rent from August 1, this fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms home has high-end finishes, and off-street parking.
326 Southfield Point
326 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
5 Bedrooms
$42,000
3208 sqft
Just when you thought all the good summer rentals were gone! Amazing beach neighborhood just over the Old Greenwich line in private Southfield Point with beach and dock. This fully furnished Normandy style beach home has 4 Bedrooms/2.
Downtown Greenwich
55 Indian Harbor Dr
55 Indian Harbor Drive, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
3100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Two Custom-Built Luxury Townhomes. Across the street from Bruce Park playground. Walk to town and train. Each townhouse includes 3 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Open floor plan on 1st floor between kitchen and living room.
21 Perryridge Road
21 Perryridge Road, Greenwich, CT
4 Bedrooms
$12,950
3098 sqft
Furnished in town 4 bedroom center hall Colonial in pristine condition on lovely street. Exterior just completely painted. Extensive recent renovation includes new bathrooms, kitchen, finished lower level and central air.
Sands Point
4 Sterling Ln
4 Sterling Lane, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
A Crown Jewel In Harriman Estates,Truly Exquisite John Keane-Built Custom French Manor Home On 2.18 Lush Acres, Set High W/Pool &Beautiful Gardens.
Old Greenwich
186 Shore Road
186 Shore Road, Old Greenwich, CT
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
8803 sqft
Magnificent 'resort-style' house ideally located between Old Greenwich village and Tod's Point beach. This sun-filled home has water views from almost every window, on all four levels.
