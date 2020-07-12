Apartment List
/
NY
/
bayville
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:31 PM

174 Apartments for rent in Bayville, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bayville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bayville
50-58 Bayville Avenue
50 Bayville Ave, Bayville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Bright One Bedroom apartment on the first floor, freshly painted with private yard and dedicated parking. Blocks away from the Bayville beach, restaurants and park.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bayville
388 Bayville Avenue
388 Bayville Avenue, Bayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
FURNISHED - 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Contemporary . Located In Beautiful Bayville. Updated, With Open Floor Plan, Water-views from Master Bedroom, Gas Fireplace, Large Deck Perfect For Entertaining. Year Lease with option to renew.
Results within 5 miles of Bayville
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
20 Units Available
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,330
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,824
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
91 Units Available
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,270
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,658
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
31 Hamilton Avenue
31 Hamilton Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, bright, comfortable 2-bedrm apartment. New stove, carpet, paint in 2019 Yard shared with other tenant. Walk to park, waterfront, shops, restaurants, LIRR

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Cove
12 Valentine St
12 Valentine Street, Glen Cove, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Cozy and bright 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with EIK, living room on the second floor on tree line street. Walk Up Stairs To A Full Attic For Storage. Shared Yard, Off Street Parking & Landscaping Included

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Lattingtown
580 Lattingtown Road
580 Lattingtown Rd, Lattingtown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Charming and private 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, fieldstone cottage! Newly painted, wood floors redone, new furnace new cesspool, new gas stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer and updated electric. Locust Valley Schools, ample parking.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Locust Valley
74 Davis Street
74 Davis Street, Locust Valley, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
800 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom home in the heart of Locust Valley. Large kitchen with room for a 6 person dining table. Bathroom was gut renovated and kitchen appliances were replaced three years ago. Laundry in basement along with plenty of storage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
49 Kellogg Street
49 Kellogg Street, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
New renovation in 2019. First floor of 2 Family Home located on a lovely neighborhood street close to the Oyster Bay Village Shopping, Restaurants, Beach, Library, Schools, Banks, LIRR Station and Houses of Worship.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
140 Summers St
140 Summers Street, Oyster Bay, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Spacious full house rental located in the heart of Oyster Bay. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living, dining room with open concept. Sunroom off kitchen opens up to a beautiful large yard.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Cove
19 Tulane Rd
19 Tulane Road, Glen Cove, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2156 sqft
Spacious Four Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial with open & airy floor plan. Eat in Kitchen. Famiy room w/fireplace & sliders to deck. Fenced yard. Central AC. Two car garage.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
37 East Main Street
37 East Main Street, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,625
comfortable 1 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor. bright EIK, carpeted living room & bedroom. Landlord pays heat.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
108 Audrey Avenue
108 Audrey Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Nice small 2 bedrm apt on quiet street. walk to shopping, restaurants, LIRR, beach & park. Yard shared with 2nd floor tenant. absolutely NO smoking. Owner may agree to take pet

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Locust Valley
187 Oyster Bay Road
187 Glen Cove Oyster Bay Road, Locust Valley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
Beautifully renovated in 2018 with 2 new baths, new kitchen, wood floors throughout, new windows, new roof, new CAC, patio, sprinklers and landscaping. The Master bedroom can easily fit a KING size bed with dressers.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Cove
17 Alvin Street
17 Alvin Street, Glen Cove, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Available in July. Beautifully Maintained 4 Bedroom Cape. Updated Kitchen & Bathrooms. Laundry On The !st Floor. Garage with Driveway & East Street Parking. Fenced-in Yard With Storage Shed. Convenient to LIRR, Parks Shopping & Houses of Worship.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay Cove
26 Yellow Cote Road
26 Yellow Cote Road, Oyster Bay Cove, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
4500 sqft
Original Architects Design. Bright Spacious Modern Contemporary. A must See. Fab Viking Eik and Spa Bath. Hardwood and Granite thru out. Wonderful open layout with natural light. Situated on 2 + Acres in oyster bay cove

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Matinecock
9 High Ridge Lane 9
9 High Ridge Lane, Matinecock, NY
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
An exquisite 7 bedroom, 8 bath Grand 5 Acre Estate located on the Gold Coast of Long Island. This 11,000+ Sq. Ft. home features 2 Master Bedroom Suites, one of which is located on the main level.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
2 Anchorage Lane
2 Anchorage Lane, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Oyster Bay. Bright, spacious 2nd floor 1 bedroom unit in desirable Top of the Harbour. This unit offers a large bedroom, living room/dining room, efficiency kitchen, and full bath. Laundry on premises.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
37 Hamilton Avenue
37 Hamilton Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3rd floor aerie in beautiful renovated 4-family Victorian house in Historic Oyster Bay Hamlet. Quiet street. Near restaurants, Park, waterfront, shops. Walk to LIRR
Results within 10 miles of Bayville
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
34 Units Available
Harbor Point
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,045
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
41 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,950
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,402
1650 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
53 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,191
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,079
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1139 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
57 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,810
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1116 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
Glenbrook
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,685
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1176 sqft
Private patios, balconies and picnic areas offer optimal outdoor space to complement one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Easily accessible from Route I-95, the Merritt Parkway and the Metro North Railroad Station.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bayville, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bayville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Bayville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NY
Huntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYDarien, CTEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYScarsdale, NYGreat Neck Plaza, NYFranklin Square, NYOyster Bay, NYOld Greenwich, CTGreat Neck Estates, NY
Sands Point, NYOceanside, NYFarmingdale, NYPelham Manor, NYPemberwick, CTRiverside, CTSea Cliff, NYHarrison, NYRoslyn, NYEast Meadow, NYPort Washington North, NYManhasset, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Iona College