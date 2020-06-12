/
2 bedroom apartments
91 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bayville, NY
Bayville
22 Bayville Avenue
22 Bayville Avenue, Bayville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1167 sqft
New Construction Overlooking Long Island Sound - Luxury 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath With Private Entrance, Elevator/Stairs, Hardwood Floors, Central A/C, Central Vacumn, Rear Deck And 1 Car Garage.
Verified
$
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified
$
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,659
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
Glen Cove
44 Grove Street
44 Grove Street, Glen Cove, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Totally renovated 2nd floor apartment with Open EIK / Living Room, Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms, Attic for Storage.. Washer and dryer hook-up , Sunroom for relaxing...
Oyster Bay
27 Irving Place
27 Irving Ct, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Brand new renovation. Spacious updated legal apt in legal 2 family home. Absolutely gorgeous.
Oyster Bay
47 Pine Hollow
47 Pine Hollow Road, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Brand New Two Bedroom on 1st Floor, Rear of Building, Private entrance
Centre Island
435 Centre Island
435 Centre Island Rd, Centre Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Credit Report And Rental Application Required. All Information Should Be Independently Verified No Offer Considered Accepted Until Leases Are Executed.
Oyster Bay
14 Karen Court
14 Karen Court, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Gorgeous private apartment in private apartment building.
Locust Valley
74 Davis Street
74 Davis Street, Locust Valley, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
800 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom home in the heart of Locust Valley. Large kitchen with room for a 6 person dining table. Bathroom was gut renovated and kitchen appliances were replaced three years ago. Laundry in basement along with plenty of storage.
Glen Cove
350 Herb Hill Road
350 Herb Hill Rd, Glen Cove, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,296
1261 sqft
Glen Cove. Second Floor Unit Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing offers comfortable, modern, amenity-rich residences available for lease, with the water, promenade and parkland just outside its doors.
Verified
Harbor Point
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified
Harbor Point
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified
$
Downtown Stamford
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1065 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience.
Verified
Downtown Stamford
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,162
1409 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
Verified
Harbor Point
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1061 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified
Glenbrook
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1176 sqft
Private patios, balconies and picnic areas offer optimal outdoor space to complement one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Easily accessible from Route I-95, the Merritt Parkway and the Metro North Railroad Station.
Verified
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1223 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
Verified
$
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1391 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Verified
$
Downtown Stamford
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
912 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
Verified
$
Downtown Stamford
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Verified
$
Harbor Point
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
1231 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
Verified
$
Downtown Stamford
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1158 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Verified
$
Downtown Stamford
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1174 sqft
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
