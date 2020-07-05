All apartments in Bardonia
Find more places like 2 Furphy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bardonia, NY
/
2 Furphy Lane
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:35 AM

2 Furphy Lane

2 Furphy Lane · (646) 765-8622
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2 Furphy Lane, Bardonia, NY 10954

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1386 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
MUST MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. CLEAN & CRISP - Find balance in this refreshing and beautifully renovated Colonial Cape. Move-in ready with more than just a fresh coat of paint; the chef in you will love the granite countertops, a turkey will be in the stainless oven soon enough. Solid Hardwood Floors underfoot in all 3 bedrooms, Dining and Living areas. Watch your loved ones come home from the Bay Window in the Living Room or play in the Oversized Backyard from the Magnificent Deck just off the Dining Room. The full glass sliding doors make it a breeze to entertain friends visiting from the city (who came over in under 27 minutes). The Walk-out lower level family room, complete with full bath and brand new laundry, make your home a retreat for many guests and family members alike. A great location that is convenient to all, with Clarkstown South Award Winning Schools, easy access to public transportation, shopping, parks, movie theaters and all other amenities brings the balance of work & play you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Furphy Lane have any available units?
2 Furphy Lane has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Furphy Lane have?
Some of 2 Furphy Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Furphy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2 Furphy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Furphy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2 Furphy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bardonia.
Does 2 Furphy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2 Furphy Lane offers parking.
Does 2 Furphy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Furphy Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Furphy Lane have a pool?
No, 2 Furphy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2 Furphy Lane have accessible units?
No, 2 Furphy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Furphy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Furphy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Furphy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Furphy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2 Furphy Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJLodi, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJ
Ridgefield, NJFair Lawn, NJHarrison, NYBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJOssining, NYNew City, NYNanuet, NYNyack, NYSouth Nyack, NYCroton-on-Hudson, NYPomona, NY
Mount Ivy, NYPiermont, NYWest Haverstraw, NYSleepy Hollow, NYTarrytown, NYIrvington, NYDobbs Ferry, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYRidgewood, NJPeekskill, NYElmsford, NYRiver Edge, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity