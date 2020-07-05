2 Furphy Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

MUST MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. CLEAN & CRISP - Find balance in this refreshing and beautifully renovated Colonial Cape. Move-in ready with more than just a fresh coat of paint; the chef in you will love the granite countertops, a turkey will be in the stainless oven soon enough. Solid Hardwood Floors underfoot in all 3 bedrooms, Dining and Living areas. Watch your loved ones come home from the Bay Window in the Living Room or play in the Oversized Backyard from the Magnificent Deck just off the Dining Room. The full glass sliding doors make it a breeze to entertain friends visiting from the city (who came over in under 27 minutes). The Walk-out lower level family room, complete with full bath and brand new laundry, make your home a retreat for many guests and family members alike. A great location that is convenient to all, with Clarkstown South Award Winning Schools, easy access to public transportation, shopping, parks, movie theaters and all other amenities brings the balance of work & play you deserve.