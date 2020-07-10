/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:35 PM
18 Apartments for rent in Ballston Spa, NY with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
6 Units Available
Grandeville at Malta
1 Landau Blvd, Ballston Spa, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
1519 sqft
Brand new apartments with patios/balconies, walk-in closets and programmable thermostats. Residents enjoy an indoor pool and grilling station. Close to I-87. Relax with nature at nearby Shenantaha Creek Park during free time.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
London Square
701 London Square Dr, Ballston Spa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
915 sqft
QUIET ELEGANCE & DISTINCTIVE CHARM OF OLD ENGLAND Towering pines and acres of lush landscaping welcome you to the gracious country life of London Square & Blue Spruce.
Results within 5 miles of Ballston Spa
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
44 Units Available
Ellsworth Commons
2101 Ellsworth Blvd, Round Lake, NY
Studio
$1,115
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1026 sqft
Ellsworth Commons apartment community in Malta, New York is a mixed-use development featuring ground floor retail, restaurants and service companies, and 312 luxury apartment units built on 10 acres of prime property.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1185 GOODE RD
1185 Goode Road, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Town of Ballston - Clean cozy 1BR/1BA Apartment with washer/dryer included. Nice deck overlooking small pond & yard. Off St parking. HEAT & ELEC included. NO Smokers. Application process.
Results within 10 miles of Ballston Spa
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
17 Units Available
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,420
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy pet-friendly, maintenance-free luxury apartment living at The Hamlet at Saratoga Springs. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom, penthouse, and live-work apartments feature high-end finishes, modern decor, balconies, spacious closets, and large windows.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
6 Units Available
Excelsior Park
25 Whistler Ct, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$1,377
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1200 sqft
Excelsior Park is one of Saratoga Spring's newest premier apartment communities. You will feel right at home with our urban luxury living and convenient location.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
24 Units Available
The Springs
9 Hampstead Pl, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,532
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,274
1676 sqft
The Springs Apartment Community - Saratoga Springs, incorporates the most value inclusive apartment rentals in the region, with 14 businesses at the doorstep of each apartment, all-access reimbursement to the Victoria & Peerless pools in the Spa
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
9 Units Available
Empire Run
130 Excelsior Ave, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,286
1250 sqft
Empire Run boasts downtown Saratoga Springs' most value inclusive, contemporary apartment lifestyle, with ease of access to well-known restaurants, shops, and nightlife.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
610 SARATOGA RD
610 Saratoga Road, East Glenville, NY
1 Bedroom
$800
Second floor apartment of a three family home available immediately~Clean as a whistle~Brand new shower~Hardwood floors~ Over-sized living room~Non smokers and no pets allowed~Coin operated washer and dryer available~Large driveway for
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
292 Nelson Ave
292 Nelson Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1 BR plus Loft Space With Pottery Barn Charm - Property Id: 285156 This very special designer unit with Ralph Lauren charm, is definitely a nod to the equestrian vibe.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9 TIPTON LA
9 Tipton Ln, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
Free standing carriage house, loft bedroom, carpeted, fully applianced eat in kitchen (including dishwasher, electric oven, and frost free refrigerator), living room, bathroom with shower, private entrance, private deck, off-street parking.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
21 Ashdown Road - 21C
21 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
Apartment with heat, hot water and laundry.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
15 Ashdown Road - 15E
15 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1000 sqft
NEW EVERYTHING in top floor unit with lots of sun situated on peaceful grounds; renovated 2 bedroom is available NOW and has gorgeous large kitchen with extra tall new cabinets, new counters, and appliances; new windows throughout and HEAT, HOT
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
403 LAKE AV
403 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Very nice Saratoga Springs apartmt convenient for local destinations. Easy access to downtown, stores and I87 Northway.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
15 VAN DORN ST
15 Van Dorn Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Incredible, fully furnished home with plenty of outdoor space in the heart of downtown Saratoga! Located in a quiet neighborhood, only a short walk to anywhere you like in town. This spacious home features 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
182 LAKE AV
182 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment in quiet neighborhood with hardwood flooring and off street parking.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
417 BROADWAY
417 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Spacious, well appointed one bedroom apartment with a great Broadway location. Apartment comes turn-key with beautiful furniture, fully equipped kitchen and all bedding.
1 of 8
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
39 DOTEN AV
39 Doten Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$3,000
THIS IS A SEASONAL TRACK RENTAL AND PRICE IS PER WEEK FOR JULY/AUGST. Crisp, clean 10-years-young home that delivers new construction ease at a great price. Open kitchen with Corian counters, cherry cabinet & island.
