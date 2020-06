Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range Property Amenities parking garage

A spacious colonial in a beautiful Cul De Sac in Airmont. Move right in to this lovely home and be minutes away from the thruway, shops, transportation and New Jersey border. Home offers 4 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, A Formal dining room, Living room and eat in kitchen. A bonus of a finished basemest and an oversized 2 Car garage. Upon signing lease tenant responsible for 1 Month security and and a broker fee equal to one month rent.