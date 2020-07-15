/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:58 AM
52 Studio Apartments for rent in Sunrise Manor, NV
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Siegel Slots & Suites
5011 Craig Road, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$884
390 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished and Newly Renovated Apartments! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $204.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 2
3625 Boulder Highway, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$1,014
400 sqft
Rent Yours Today: Large, Affordable 1 Bedroom Apartments Just Minutes From the Heart of the Las Vegas Strip ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $234.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
4806 E Charleston Blvd #9
4806 E Charleston Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$575
300 sqft
Located in the heart of Vegas, your life will get much easier with all types of shopping including grocery stores, post offices, and banking.
Results within 1 mile of Sunrise Manor
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
2 Units Available
Winchester
Mojave Breeze
3121 Karen Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$600
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mojave Breeze in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
Siegel Suites - Fremont
1500 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$798
220 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Las Vegas Apartments, Rent Yours Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $184.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Las Vegas
1924 FREMONT Street
1924 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$795
600 sqft
Loft starting at $795! Apartments for rent in prime area of downtown Las Vegas. Completely remodeled. Laundry and parking on site.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Winchester
3242 Desert Inn Road 01-02
3242 E Desert Inn Rd, Winchester, NV
Studio
$1,280
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3242 Desert Inn Road 01-02 in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Winchester
3242 Desert Inn Road- 13
3242 East Desert Inn Road, Winchester, NV
Studio
$640
800 sqft
Unit 13 & 14 were leased by one tenant. Separated to two units since April 1st, 2019.
Results within 5 miles of Sunrise Manor
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
20 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
Stax Studio
501 South 10th Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$899
285 sqft
We don’t just rent apartments, we create homes! From the moment you walk through the front doors of Stax Studios you will be part of a unique community.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Fusion
4340 Escondido Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$805
394 sqft
Learn More about our Community Move in by May 31, 2020 and receive $400 off the first month Why not take a LIVE tour directly from you own mobile device? We now can offer you a way to tour our community while staying in your home or office.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
44 Units Available
The Aviary
1070 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,120
544 sqft
It takes something special to stand out in a crowd, and The Aviary, a new apartment community in Henderson’s Union Village soars. Wait until you see its inspired social spaces.
Verified
1 of 77
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
45 Units Available
Evoq Apartments
3550 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$775
450 sqft
Spacious and refined resort-style community in Myrtle Beach offers natural views, yet is located near shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy wood-burning fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, a shared hammock garden oasis, and much more.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
6 Units Available
Ashton Park
4441 Escondido St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$805
786 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashton Park in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
Fremont9
901 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,166
441 sqft
NOW OPEN! Visit our Leasing office for a tour today.Located in the heart of the quirky, vibrant goodness that is downtown Las Vegas, Fremont9 is an apartment community that knows how to work hard and play even harder.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 10 at 12:27 AM
25 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
The Vine on 8th
811 E Bridger Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$899
325 sqft
Exciting Renovations Happening NOW! The VIne on 8th in Las Vegas Nevada, is central to the best of the city.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
26 Units Available
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,188
465 sqft
The Well, a brand new apartment community in Henderson, Nevada, offers a home and a lifestyle centered around you. LIVE WELL with thoughtful details such as quartz counters and large windows to let light in.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Las Vegas
1401 E Carson Ave
1401 Carson Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$850
250 sqft
14th & Carson Luxury Studios - Property Id: 211508 14th & Carson Luxury Studios is a 17-unit luxury studio apartment complex within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and one block from Fremont Street.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Las Vegas
Siegel Suites - Bonanza
600 East Bonanza Road, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$949
286 sqft
Move In Today: Low-cost, furnished studio apartments on the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
The Strip
Siegel Suites - Checkmate
4735 Deckow Lane, Paradise, NV
Studio
$1,058
450 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $244.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Arts District
Siegel Suites - Charleston
401 East Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$993
286 sqft
Move In Today: Affordable, Furnished Studio Apartments Just Steps from the Famous Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $229.
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3730 Palos Verdes Street
3730 Palo Verde Street, Paradise, NV
Studio
$650
400 sqft
13 UNITES FURNISHED STUDIO -CENTRAL LOCATION-WALKING DISTANCE TO FAMOUS LAS VEGAS STRIP-CONVENTION CENTER More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/las-vegas-nv?lid=12840625 (RLNE5897155)
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
1771 E.Flamingo Rd - 100A
1771 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
Studio
$2,569
2055 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1771 E.Flamingo Rd - 100A in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1
4700 Maryland Parkway, Paradise, NV
Studio
$2,050
275 sqft
Brand new, fully-furnished high-rise luxury urban studio. Stunning view of the Las Vegas strip and mountains from rooftop swimming pool with bbq grills, fire pit, and sundeck areas.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Las Vegas
715 S. 3rd. Street - 2
715 South 3rd Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,000
276 sqft
Absolutely Gorgeous MODERN Studio Apartment in the Best location Downtown.
