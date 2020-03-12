5780 Camino Verde Dr Unit 105

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool garage

Great Location for this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condominium! - This condominium home comes with cherry, sleek cabinets throughout, granite countertops, black appliances, gas stove built in microwave, washer, dryer and a garage.



Play a round of basketball or enjoy relaxing in the pool and Jacuzzi. Convenient access to shopping and dining from our Condominium Community, close to the heart of Wingfield Springs in Sparks.



**Available Now**



* Water and Sewer included.



* Service Animals welcome!



* Small pet (35 lbs. MAX) on approval with an additional $350.00 pet deposit and $25.00 monthly pet rent



* $25 per month for garbage/recycling.



* Security Deposit amount is based on approved credit.



* Prices subject to change.



* Please contact office prior to submitting your application.



* We make every effort to insure all information is correct however, it should be confirmed by you.



* Please contact Action Properties, Inc at: 775-323-0404 for showing instructions



