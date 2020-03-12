5780 Camino Verde Dr Unit 105

Amenities
Great Location for this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condominium! - This condominium home comes with cherry, sleek cabinets throughout, granite countertops, black appliances, gas stove built in microwave, washer, dryer and a garage.
Play a round of basketball or enjoy relaxing in the pool and Jacuzzi. Convenient access to shopping and dining from our Condominium Community, close to the heart of Wingfield Springs in Sparks.
**Available Now**
* Water and Sewer included.
* Service Animals welcome!
* Small pet (35 lbs. MAX) on approval with an additional $350.00 pet deposit and $25.00 monthly pet rent
* $25 per month for garbage/recycling.
* Security Deposit amount is based on approved credit.
* Prices subject to change.
* Please contact office prior to submitting your application.
* We make every effort to insure all information is correct however, it should be confirmed by you.
* Please contact Action Properties, Inc at: 775-323-0404 for showing instructions
(RLNE5572963)