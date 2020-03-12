All apartments in Sparks
5780 Camino Verde Dr Unit 105
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

5780 Camino Verde Dr Unit 105

5780 Camino Verde Drive · (775) 323-0404 ext. 426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5780 Camino Verde Drive, Sparks, NV 89436
Los Altos Parkway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5780 Camino Verde Dr Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1243 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Great Location for this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condominium! - This condominium home comes with cherry, sleek cabinets throughout, granite countertops, black appliances, gas stove built in microwave, washer, dryer and a garage.

Play a round of basketball or enjoy relaxing in the pool and Jacuzzi. Convenient access to shopping and dining from our Condominium Community, close to the heart of Wingfield Springs in Sparks.

**Available Now**

* Water and Sewer included.

* Service Animals welcome!

* Small pet (35 lbs. MAX) on approval with an additional $350.00 pet deposit and $25.00 monthly pet rent

* $25 per month for garbage/recycling.

* Security Deposit amount is based on approved credit.

* Prices subject to change.

* Please contact office prior to submitting your application.

* We make every effort to insure all information is correct however, it should be confirmed by you.

* Please contact Action Properties, Inc at: 775-323-0404 for showing instructions

(RLNE5572963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5780 Camino Verde Dr Unit 105 have any available units?
5780 Camino Verde Dr Unit 105 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 5780 Camino Verde Dr Unit 105 have?
Some of 5780 Camino Verde Dr Unit 105's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5780 Camino Verde Dr Unit 105 currently offering any rent specials?
5780 Camino Verde Dr Unit 105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5780 Camino Verde Dr Unit 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5780 Camino Verde Dr Unit 105 is pet friendly.
Does 5780 Camino Verde Dr Unit 105 offer parking?
Yes, 5780 Camino Verde Dr Unit 105 does offer parking.
Does 5780 Camino Verde Dr Unit 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5780 Camino Verde Dr Unit 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5780 Camino Verde Dr Unit 105 have a pool?
Yes, 5780 Camino Verde Dr Unit 105 has a pool.
Does 5780 Camino Verde Dr Unit 105 have accessible units?
No, 5780 Camino Verde Dr Unit 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 5780 Camino Verde Dr Unit 105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5780 Camino Verde Dr Unit 105 does not have units with dishwashers.
