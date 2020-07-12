Neighborhood Guide: Reno

Check out the top neighborhoods in Reno for renting an apartment: Double R Blvd, Virginia Lake, Mae Anne Avenue and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:38 PM
  1. 1. Double R Blvd
    Verified

    1 of 14

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    $
    11 Units Available
    Double R Blvd
    The Village at Iron Blossom
    690 E Patriot Blvd, Reno, NV
    1 Bedroom
    $1,255
    720 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,370
    920 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Verified

    1 of 13

    Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
    7 Units Available
    Double R Blvd
    Latitude 39
    9870 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV
    1 Bedroom
    $1,605
    763 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,949
    1072 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
  2. 2. Virginia Lake
    Verified

    1 of 20

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    11 Units Available
    Virginia Lake
    2300 West
    2300 Harvard Way, Reno, NV
    1 Bedroom
    $999
    650 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,294
    960 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,654
    1200 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 8

    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    $
    2 Units Available
    Virginia Lake
    Regency Park Apartments
    3200 Lakeside Dr, Reno, NV
    Studio
    Ask
    1 Bedroom
    $1,075
    751 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,135
    870 sqft
  3. 3. Mae Anne Avenue
    Verified

    1 of 17

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    8 Units Available
    Mae Anne Avenue
    VIDA LUXURY LIVING
    6900 Sharlands Avenue, Reno, NV
    1 Bedroom
    $1,425
    760 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,550
    1062 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,985
    1303 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 40

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    $
    15 Units Available
    Mae Anne Avenue
    Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
    1350 Grand Summit Dr, Reno, NV
    1 Bedroom
    $1,321
    790 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,279
    1171 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
  4. 4. Wells Avenue Neighborhood
    Verified

    1 of 1

    Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
    6 Units Available
    Wells Avenue Neighborhood
    Kirman Garden
    444 Kirman Ave, Reno, NV
    1 Bedroom
    $1,050
    650 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,500
    Verified

    1 of 7

    Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
    8 Units Available
    Wells Avenue Neighborhood
    405 Grand Canyon
    405 Grand Canyon Boulevard, Reno, NV
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,325
    773 sqft
  5. 5. Downtown Reno
    Verified

    1 of 7

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    $
    1 Unit Available
    Downtown Reno
    3rd Street Flats
    303 W 3rd St, Reno, NV
    Studio
    Ask
    1 Bedroom
    $1,580
    720 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Verified

    1 of 9

    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    $
    24 Units Available
    Downtown Reno
    ParcOne60
    160 Sinclair St, Reno, NV
    Studio
    $899
    306 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $998
    413 sqft
All Neighborhoods
Double R Blvd
Downtown Reno
Idlewild Park
Mae Anne Avenue
Meadowood
Mountain View Cemetery
Northgate
Oddie Boulevard
Skyline Boulevard
Smithridge
Virginia Footills
Virginia Lake
Wells Avenue Neighborhood
Wildcreek