Neighborhood Guide: Reno
Check out the top neighborhoods in Reno for renting an apartment: Double R Blvd, Virginia Lake, Mae Anne Avenue and more
- 1. Double R BlvdSee all 108 apartments in Double R BlvdVerified
1 of 14Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm$11 Units AvailableDouble R BlvdThe Village at Iron Blossom690 E Patriot Blvd, Reno, NV1 Bedroom$1,255720 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,370920 sqft3 BedroomsAskVerified
1 of 13Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm7 Units AvailableDouble R BlvdLatitude 399870 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV1 Bedroom$1,605763 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,9491072 sqft3 BedroomsAsk
- 2. Virginia LakeSee all 151 apartments in Virginia LakeVerified
1 of 20Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm11 Units AvailableVirginia Lake2300 West2300 Harvard Way, Reno, NV1 Bedroom$999650 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,294960 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,6541200 sqftVerified
1 of 8Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm$2 Units AvailableVirginia LakeRegency Park Apartments3200 Lakeside Dr, Reno, NVStudioAsk1 Bedroom$1,075751 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,135870 sqft
- 3. Mae Anne AvenueSee all 176 apartments in Mae Anne AvenueVerified
1 of 17Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm8 Units AvailableMae Anne AvenueVIDA LUXURY LIVING6900 Sharlands Avenue, Reno, NV1 Bedroom$1,425760 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,5501062 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,9851303 sqftVerified
1 of 40Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm$15 Units AvailableMae Anne AvenueVizcaya Hilltop Apartments1350 Grand Summit Dr, Reno, NV1 Bedroom$1,321790 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,2791171 sqft3 BedroomsAsk
- 4. Wells Avenue NeighborhoodSee all 147 apartments in Wells Avenue NeighborhoodVerified
1 of 1Last updated July 12 at 09:47am6 Units AvailableWells Avenue NeighborhoodKirman Garden444 Kirman Ave, Reno, NV1 Bedroom$1,050650 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,500Verified
1 of 7Last updated July 12 at 09:47am8 Units AvailableWells Avenue Neighborhood405 Grand Canyon405 Grand Canyon Boulevard, Reno, NV2 Bedrooms$1,325773 sqft
- 5. Downtown RenoSee all 144 apartments in Downtown RenoVerified
1 of 7Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm$1 Unit AvailableDowntown Reno3rd Street Flats303 W 3rd St, Reno, NVStudioAsk1 Bedroom$1,580720 sqft2 BedroomsAskVerified
1 of 9Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm$24 Units AvailableDowntown RenoParcOne60160 Sinclair St, Reno, NVStudio$899306 sqft1 Bedroom$998413 sqft