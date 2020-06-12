Apartment List
/
NV
/
incline village
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Incline Village, NV with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
564 Tyner
564 Tyner Way, Incline Village, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1504 sqft
564 Tyner Available 08/15/20 Incline Village: House - 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Large Deck, Updated Kitchen. - Incline Village: House - Unfurnished. Dog Friendly. Located in a quiet neighborhood / street. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
477 First Green Dr.
477 First Green Drive, Incline Village, NV
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3125 sqft
Incline Village: 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms - Spacious house with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Private Setting, Peak of the Lake. NRED# B.0022296.LLC No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831176)

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
700 College #23
700 College Drive, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1120 sqft
700 College #23 Available 07/11/20 Incline Village: Condo - 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, + Bonus Room. - Mount Rose Chalet. Unfurnished. Cute and spacious, free standing cottage. Two bedrooms, 2 bathrooms + bonus room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
820 Oriole
820 Oriole Way, Incline Village, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1752 sqft
Incline Village: Condo - 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Low Elevation - Incline Village: Condo - 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, Fresh Paint, New Carpeting, 2 Car Garage, Washer & Dryer, Low Elevation.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
144 Village Blvd. #77
144 Village Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1111 sqft
Incline Village: McCloud Condominium. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage - COMING SOON...NEW FLOORING, PAINT, AND BLINDS. Unfurnished, upstairs McCloud Condominium.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
929 Northwood #101
929 Northwood Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1846 sqft
929 Northwood #101 Available 10/01/20 Incline Village: Third Creek Condominium - 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage - Unfurnished - Third Creek Condominium. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Attached Garage, Deck.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
830 Oriole Way #14
830 Oriole Way, Incline Village, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1752 sqft
830 Oriole Way #14 Available 07/01/20 Incline Village: Condo - 4 Bedrooms,3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Low Elevation - Incline Village: 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms. 2 Car Attached Garage. Full Size Washer and Dryer. Granite Counter-Tops throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
801 Northwood Blvd. #7
801 Northwood Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
844 sqft
Incline Village: Condo - 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, Updated, Car-Port, Low Elevation, Washer & Dryer - Unfurnished: Incline Village condominium featuring 2 Bedrooms, and 1.5 Bathrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
321 Ski Way #2
321 Ski Way, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1502 sqft
321 Ski Way #2 Available 07/01/20 Incline Village: Condo - 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Spacious, Low Elevation - Remodeled and upgraded throughout. Mountain Shadows condo with easy access to parking lot. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
565 SILVERTIP DR.
565 Silvertip Drive, Incline Village, NV
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
3754 sqft
565 SILVERTIP DR. Available 07/01/20 FOR RENT! 6 Bedroom, 5 bath 3754 sqft $5000 One year lease! - 6 Bedroom, 5 baths! The living room, kitchen and master suite all on the entry level.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Incline Village, NV

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Incline Village renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Incline Village 3 BedroomsIncline Village Apartments with Balcony
Incline Village Apartments with Garage
Incline Village Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Fernley, NVSun Valley, NV
Carson City, NVDayton, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno