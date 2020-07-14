Beautiful brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Fernley Home. Featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk in master closet. Home within walking distance of Out of Town Park. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 551 Country Hollow Drive have any available units?
551 Country Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernley, NV.
Is 551 Country Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
551 Country Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.