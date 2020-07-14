All apartments in Fernley
Fernley, NV
551 Country Hollow Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

551 Country Hollow Drive

551 Country Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Fernley
3 Bedrooms
Location

551 Country Hollow Drive, Fernley, NV 89408

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Fernley Home. Featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk in master closet. Home within walking distance of Out of Town Park.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 Country Hollow Drive have any available units?
551 Country Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernley, NV.
Is 551 Country Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
551 Country Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 Country Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 551 Country Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fernley.
Does 551 Country Hollow Drive offer parking?
No, 551 Country Hollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 551 Country Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 551 Country Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 Country Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 551 Country Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 551 Country Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 551 Country Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 551 Country Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 551 Country Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 551 Country Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 551 Country Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
