1318 Winnie's Lane

Amenities

Great home located in the Ponderosa subdivision - Kitchen includes gas range, new built-in microwave, new dishwasher, stainless steel sink, breakfast bar, pantry and island. Central heat and air. Tile countertops. Blinds throughout. Recessed lighting. French doors leading to den. Washer and electric/gas dryer hookups. Master suite has and ceiling fan. Master bath has double sinks and walk-in closet. Automatic garage door opener. Patio in backyard. Landscaped front and back with an automatic sprinkler system. Front yard landscaping provided by the owner. NO PETS.



(RLNE4187137)