All apartments in Fernley
Find more places like 1318 Winnies Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fernley, NV
/
1318 Winnies Lane
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

1318 Winnies Lane

1318 Winnie Lane · (775) 200-1207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fernley
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1318 Winnie Lane, Fernley, NV 89408

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1532 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Kitchen includes gas range, new built-in microwave, new dishwasher, stainless steel sink, breakfast bar, pantry and island. Central heat and air. Tile countertops. Blinds throughout. Recessed lighting. French doors leading to den. Washer and electric/gas dryer hookups. Master suite has and ceiling fan. Master bath has double sinks and walk-in closet. Automatic garage door opener. Patio in backyard. Landscaped front and back with an automatic sprinkler system. Front yard landscaping provided by the owner. NO PETS.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 Winnies Lane have any available units?
1318 Winnies Lane has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1318 Winnies Lane have?
Some of 1318 Winnies Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 Winnies Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1318 Winnies Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 Winnies Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1318 Winnies Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fernley.
Does 1318 Winnies Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1318 Winnies Lane offers parking.
Does 1318 Winnies Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 Winnies Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 Winnies Lane have a pool?
No, 1318 Winnies Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1318 Winnies Lane have accessible units?
No, 1318 Winnies Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 Winnies Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1318 Winnies Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1318 Winnies Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1318 Winnies Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1318 Winnies Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fernley 3 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSparks, NV
Sun Valley, NVIncline Village, NV
Kingsbury, NVCarson City, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity