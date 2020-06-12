/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:30 PM
16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Santa Teresa, NM
Last updated June 14 at 07:10pm
Contact for Availability
Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments
105 Comerciantes Blvd, Santa Teresa, NM
2 Bedrooms
$800
Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments offers 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Santa Teresa, NM. You will love our affordable apartment homes, complete with air conditioning and walk-in closets.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
5848 QUAIL Drive
5848 Quail Drive, Santa Teresa, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1082 sqft
One story home in Santa Teresa NM with 2 bedrooms and one full bathroom, loft, living room, kitchen,breakfast area and utility room. One car garage withelectric garage door opener. Spacious and cozyback yard. No pets allowed
Results within 5 miles of Santa Teresa
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Remcon
13 Units Available
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1139 sqft
Welcome to all that The Legends of El Paso and the great city of El Paso has to offer! Spacious one and two bedroom floorplans with separate living and dining spaces. Enjoy walk in closets and a patio or balcony with every apartment home.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Remcon
14 Units Available
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$940
1152 sqft
Just East of I-10, these apartments are a commuter's paradise. Units offer air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to ovens and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and takes e-payments.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
South Belvidere
1 Unit Available
7138 PORTUGAL Drive
7138 Portugal Drive, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
1121 sqft
FRESH ON THE MARKET. Don't miss this super clean and refreshed very very cute 2 bedroom 2 bath residence. Half duplex feels like asingle family home. Large BIG backyard with a view.
Results within 10 miles of Santa Teresa
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$798
956 sqft
Terrace Hill is now implementing Renovated Apartment Homes- Converting to Refrigerated Air on our 1 and 2 bedrooms, Adding a New Basketball Court, Open Grass Areas, Pergola and Lounge Area and New Exterior Paint Throughout!! A lot of exciting new
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
Mesa Hills
18 Units Available
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$682
862 sqft
Las Lomas is perfectly nestled away on the beautiful Westside of El Paso. The community is walking distance from shopping at Sunland Park Mall, and many other desirable shopping centers.
Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
Sunland Park North
59 Units Available
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$985
1116 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just off I-10. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and more. Community offers residents tennis court, volleyball court, pool, and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
670 sqft
WE OFFER THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES IN THE AREA. Our convenient location on the west side allows easy access to I-10, downtown, UTEP, Medical Centers, gyms, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Ridgecrest
1 Unit Available
4433 Stanton Street
4433 North Stanton Street, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1144 sqft
Fantastic condo recently remodeled and updated. All tile flooring, fireplace with stone accent, Large living area open to dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Lomas Del Rey
1 Unit Available
Posado Del Rey
200 E Castellano Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
975 sqft
Renovated apartments in a great location on Castellano right off of Mesa. Offering 1 bedroom at $695 and 2 bedroom at $835. The units feature granite countertops, new kitchens and flooring a patio area and REFRIGERATED Air.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Rim - University
1 Unit Available
2404 N Kansas Street
2404 N Kansas St, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
This tranquil 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath home located in the highly desirable community of Alexander - will definitely fit your lifestyle. Restaurants, grocery, The University of Texas at El Paso, RIM Universty, are just minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
4141 Westcity Court
4141 Westcity Court, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
981 sqft
Great Townhome in a Great Location. You will enjoy all the amenities that this Towmhome has to offer. Ideally located near UTEP, Hospitals, Downtown, Restaurants and Shopping Centers. Enjoy the outdoor views plus a large maintained swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Lomas Del Rey
1 Unit Available
239 Shasta Drive
239 Shasta Drive, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1150 sqft
The Sanctuary At Shasta offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability. Located at 239 Shasta Dive in West El Paso, this property, the views and amenities are unmatched.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Lambka Park
1 Unit Available
330 Thunderbird Drive
330 Thunderbird Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1115 sqft
Beautiful updated one story property. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Living room and dining room. Cozy living room with fireplace, tile throughout, ceiling fans, refrigerated air. Backyard patio. 2 car garage. No pets allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Rim - University
1 Unit Available
2402 N. Kansas St
2402 N Kansas St, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
Live in this sun-drenched 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath home located in the highly desirable community of Alexander. Restaurants, grocery, The University of Texas at El Paso, RIM University, are just minutes away. 20 minutes away to Fort Bliss via I-10 E.