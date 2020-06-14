Apartment List
/
NM
/
santa teresa
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Santa Teresa, NM with garage

Santa Teresa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:10pm
Contact for Availability
Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments
105 Comerciantes Blvd, Santa Teresa, NM
2 Bedrooms
$800
3 Bedrooms
$900
Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments offers 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Santa Teresa, NM. You will love our affordable apartment homes, complete with air conditioning and walk-in closets.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5848 QUAIL Drive
5848 Quail Drive, Santa Teresa, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1082 sqft
One story home in Santa Teresa NM with 2 bedrooms and one full bathroom, loft, living room, kitchen,breakfast area and utility room. One car garage withelectric garage door opener. Spacious and cozyback yard. No pets allowed

1 of 22

Last updated July 24 at 10:22pm
1 Unit Available
136 Star Spirit Road
136 Star Spirit Rd, Santa Teresa, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1331 sqft
Attractive 3 bedroom with 2 full baths. Located in the Paseo Village area of Santa Teresa. 15 minutes from downtown El Paso, Texas, and 30 minutes from Las Cruces, NM.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Teresa

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Kohlberg
1 Unit Available
7301 LUZ DE LUMBRE Avenue
7301 Luz De Lumbre Way, El Paso, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2532 sqft
Two story home features 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, double car garage and 2 fireplaces on 2 living areas. Outside pets are negotiable with a deposit per pet.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Borderland
1 Unit Available
6405 Salas Lane Street
6405 Salas Ln, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
990 sqft
Very Nice half Duplex Three Bedrooms & Two Baths & One Car Garage. Open Kitchen with Good size living room. Ceramic tile throughout. Large backyard for home cookouts. Easy access to Doniphan, I-10, & Artcraft & Transmountain. Ready for move-In .

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
West Valley
1 Unit Available
947 GOMEZ Road
947 Gomez Road, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Enjoy country living at an affordable price! This single level home has lots to offer! Features include three bedrooms, wood laminate flooring, plantation shutters throughout, laundry room, two car garage , nice view, and RV parking, Very very nice!

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
7329 BLACK SAGE Drive
7329 Black Sage Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2475 sqft
One of the best things about living in Cimarron is all there is to do when you're not at home. Walk out your front door and take advantage of magnificent hiking and biking trails that most people would travel far to enjoy.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lakehurst
1 Unit Available
616 ARREDONDO
616 Arredondo Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
616 ARREDONDO Drive, El Paso, TX 79912 - Westside Rental, single story 3 bedroom, living dining and ginormous den. Across the street from elementary school, extra large yard and great neighborhood. One great family entertaining home.

1 of 38

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
West Green
1 Unit Available
568 Pinar del Rio
568 Pinar Del Rio Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,515
1745 sqft
568 Pinar del Rio Available 06/01/20 - Amazing Westside home features great curb appeal, refrigerated ac and gorgeous backyard. Formal living room, kitchen opens into the dining and large family room.

1 of 25

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Delgado Park
1 Unit Available
7205 Night Hawk Dr
7205 Night Hawk Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1912 sqft
Impeccable Westside Home With Refrigerated Air Located In A Tranquil Neighborhood - Impeccable Westside home with refrigerated air located in a tranquil neighborhood.

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lindberg
1 Unit Available
5572 Fernwood
5572 Fernwood Circle, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2226 sqft
5572 Fernwood Available 05/20/20 Home For Rent, Lease w/ Option to Purchase AND For Sale: Owner Financing Available - Beautiful Upper Valley home with Swimming Pool and Refrigerated AC! - Located in the Upper Valley of West El Paso, this featured
Results within 10 miles of Santa Teresa
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
Sunland Park North
56 Units Available
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1579 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just off I-10. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and more. Community offers residents tennis court, volleyball court, pool, and hot tub.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
High Ridge
1 Unit Available
6213 Via Serena Drive
6213 Via Serena Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2380 sqft
Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in West El Paso! - Immaculate home features 4 Bedroom, 2.5, 3 car garage, two living areas, fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen with breakfast area, and spectacular view of the Franklin Mountains.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Polk
1 Unit Available
7059 Villa Hermosa Drive
7059 Villa Hermosa Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1477 sqft
7059 Villa Hermosa Drive Available 06/15/20 Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath in Westside El Paso!! - Single level 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a double car garage, cozy fireplace, and spacious back yard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1620 ROCK DOVE LN
1620 Rock Dove Lane, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1892 sqft
1620 ROCK DOVE LN Available 07/05/20 BREATHTAKING MOUNTAIN VIEWS! - This elegant Westside home features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7516 Wolf Creek
7516 Wolf Creek Dr, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,540
1881 sqft
7516 Wolf Creek Available 07/09/20 - Amazing West El Paso home features great curb appeal, refrigerated ac and gorgeous backyard. Kitchen opens into the dining and large family room.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bear Ridge
1 Unit Available
6533 Dakota Ridge Drive
6533 Dakota Ridge Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1967 sqft
This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal living room, formal dining room, family room with fireplace. Kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops. Spacious room off garage with cabinets for extra storage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Lambka Park
1 Unit Available
344 CORAL HILLS Road
344 Coral Hills Road, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1738 sqft
Situated in the Coronado Country Club Foothill subdivision is this beaming home with vintage charm. Offering 4 spacious bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms and double car garage.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bandolero - Tarascas
1 Unit Available
817 CORTIJO Drive
817 Cortijo Drive, El Paso, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2898 sqft
Exceptionally beautiful trophy view lot, updates included with this one-story residence nestled on a quiet Cul-de-Sac with no traffic. Enjoy COOL, COOL refrigerated air, 2,898 sq.ft.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Festival Hills
1 Unit Available
5545 BUCKLEY Drive
5545 Buckley Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1871 sqft
LUXX VERGE TOWNHOMES. Luxurious 1 story town home with an amazing city & mountain view from all bedrooms and living areas. Modern open floor design. Three bedrooms, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Delgado Park
1 Unit Available
1225 COYOTE Lane
1225 Coyote Lane, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1581 sqft
Beautiful comfortable home in west El Paso! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features REFRIGERATED AIR, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, a great sun room, a great backyard, 2 car garage, and much more! Call us today to schedule a showing.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Falcon Hills
1 Unit Available
748 BRISA DEL MAR Drive
748 Brisa Del Mar Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2121 sqft
Rental alert! Westside Single Story 4 bedroom, double car garage. Who isn't looking for this and only $1600 a month! Call, see, lease today!School District: EL PASOElem School: POLKMiddle School: HORNEDOHigh School: FRANKLIN

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Kohlberg
1 Unit Available
6838 MINERAL RIDGE Drive
6838 Mineral Ridge Drive, El Paso, TX
Studio
$2,250
2673 sqft
Stunning corner single level home in desirable Highlands North by Sanderson builder welcome you to this beautiful home. Enter through this open concept into a formal living, formal dining, den with high ceilings, fireplace & wood floor throughout.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
7300 BRAYS LANDING Drive
7300 Brays Landing Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
3017 sqft
Great location! Minutes away from I-10 and Loop 375. 3017sq. ft. of living area. Features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Large open kitchen with granite countertops. All stainless steel appliances included, 1 downstairs bedroom with its own bathroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Santa Teresa, NM

Santa Teresa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Santa Teresa 2 BedroomsSanta Teresa 3 BedroomsSanta Teresa Apartments with Balcony
Santa Teresa Apartments with GarageSanta Teresa Apartments with ParkingSanta Teresa Apartments with Pool
Santa Teresa Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Teresa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

El Paso, TXLas Cruces, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso