Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool

Location, Location, Location - this 1bed/1bath ground floor furnished condo in the gated community of El Matador. Unit has forced air conditioning and heat, plus a charming gas fireplace. Master suite includes walk-in closet; washer & dryer; full bath with tub and shower. Unit includes lockable storage, off the patio and 1 car covered carport. Just a few minutes' walk to Santa Fe Historical Plaza, and across the street from Fort Marcy Complex with an indoor swimming pool.