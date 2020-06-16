601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

MONTHLY RENT: $2000



SQUARE FEET: 1445



BEDROOMS: 2



BATHS: 1



FLOORING: Stained Concrete



YARD: None



HEATING: Gas Forced Air



COOLING: Air Conditioning, and Ceiling Fans



PETS: Dog Considered



STATUS: Available Now

Shown by Appointment.



EXTRAS: Popular North Side Zocolo Condominiums. 2nd Story Unit. Has been remodeled. Upscale Contemporary Finishes. Amenities include pool/fitness ctr. Deck and balconies, views. One-car garage.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Gas Range/Stove, Microwave, New Dishwasher, Disposal and Washer & Dryer



Contact: Jeff Browne

LANDSEER MANAGEMENT

613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Phone: 505.795.7914

On the web: www.landseermanagement.com



Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker

Landseer Management: Experience the Difference



NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a long-term lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!