All apartments in Santa Fe
Find more places like 601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Fe, NM
/
601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:28 AM

601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203

601 Circulo · (505) 795-7914
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Fe
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

601 Circulo, Santa Fe, NM 87506

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1445 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
MONTHLY RENT: $2000

SQUARE FEET: 1445

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHS: 1

FLOORING: Stained Concrete

YARD: None

HEATING: Gas Forced Air

COOLING: Air Conditioning, and Ceiling Fans

PETS: Dog Considered

STATUS: Available Now
Shown by Appointment.

EXTRAS: Popular North Side Zocolo Condominiums. 2nd Story Unit. Has been remodeled. Upscale Contemporary Finishes. Amenities include pool/fitness ctr. Deck and balconies, views. One-car garage.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Gas Range/Stove, Microwave, New Dishwasher, Disposal and Washer & Dryer

Contact: Jeff Browne
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.795.7914
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com

Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference

NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a long-term lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203 have any available units?
601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203 have?
Some of 601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203 is pet friendly.
Does 601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203 offer parking?
Yes, 601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203 does offer parking.
Does 601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203 have a pool?
Yes, 601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203 has a pool.
Does 601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vizcaya
2500 Sawmill Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87505
Vista Alegre
1489 Zepol Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87507
Railyard Flats
701 Camino de la Familia
Santa Fe, NM 87501
Avaria of Santa Fe
1896 Lorca Dr
Santa Fe, NM 87505
Los Pinones Apartments
825 Calle Mejia
Santa Fe, NM 87501

Similar Pages

Santa Fe 1 BedroomsSanta Fe 2 Bedrooms
Santa Fe Apartments with ParkingSanta Fe Dog Friendly Apartments
Santa Fe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albuquerque, NM
Rio Rancho, NM

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity