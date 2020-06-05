4345 A Santo Domingo

Amenities

Rancho Santos 2 bdr, 2 story w/upstairs Loft, A/C & 2 car garage. Available Immediatley with Approved Credit - Immaculately maintained 2 bedroom condo with loft area that can be used as an office, exercise area or TV area.



This lovely home has been very well cared and is now available for rent. Carpeting in living room and bedrooms, stairway and upstairs bedroom and loft area.



Master bedroom and bath are on main level along with living/dining room, beautiful kitchen with gas range/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, full size refrigerator and 2 car garage.



Upstairs is the 2nd bedroom and 2nd full bath along with large laundry area, high end washer/dryer and folding area plus an open loft area that is perfect for an office, exercise area or TV room.



Excellent condition throughout the house. Ceiling fans in living room, loft, master bedroom for added comfort. There is Central heating & air also.



The home has an alarm system that the tenant may activate and pay the monthly fee.



This home is for Non-Smokers only and No Pets allowed.



Please call for an appointment to see - 505-819-0050.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1853834)