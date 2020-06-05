All apartments in Santa Fe
4345 A Santo Domingo
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:02 AM

4345 A Santo Domingo

4345 Santo Domingo St · (505) 819-0050
Location

4345 Santo Domingo St, Santa Fe, NM 87507

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4345 A Santo Domingo · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1361 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
parking
garage
Rancho Santos 2 bdr, 2 story w/upstairs Loft, A/C & 2 car garage. Available Immediatley with Approved Credit - Immaculately maintained 2 bedroom condo with loft area that can be used as an office, exercise area or TV area.

This lovely home has been very well cared and is now available for rent. Carpeting in living room and bedrooms, stairway and upstairs bedroom and loft area.

Master bedroom and bath are on main level along with living/dining room, beautiful kitchen with gas range/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, full size refrigerator and 2 car garage.

Upstairs is the 2nd bedroom and 2nd full bath along with large laundry area, high end washer/dryer and folding area plus an open loft area that is perfect for an office, exercise area or TV room.

Excellent condition throughout the house. Ceiling fans in living room, loft, master bedroom for added comfort. There is Central heating & air also.

The home has an alarm system that the tenant may activate and pay the monthly fee.

This home is for Non-Smokers only and No Pets allowed.

Please call for an appointment to see - 505-819-0050.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1853834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4345 A Santo Domingo have any available units?
4345 A Santo Domingo has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4345 A Santo Domingo have?
Some of 4345 A Santo Domingo's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4345 A Santo Domingo currently offering any rent specials?
4345 A Santo Domingo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4345 A Santo Domingo pet-friendly?
No, 4345 A Santo Domingo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe.
Does 4345 A Santo Domingo offer parking?
Yes, 4345 A Santo Domingo does offer parking.
Does 4345 A Santo Domingo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4345 A Santo Domingo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4345 A Santo Domingo have a pool?
No, 4345 A Santo Domingo does not have a pool.
Does 4345 A Santo Domingo have accessible units?
No, 4345 A Santo Domingo does not have accessible units.
Does 4345 A Santo Domingo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4345 A Santo Domingo has units with dishwashers.
Does 4345 A Santo Domingo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4345 A Santo Domingo has units with air conditioning.
