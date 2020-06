Amenities

Park Plazas a lovely community offering lots of open space, tennis, and a small farming area for those with a green thumb. This furnished home has one bedroom with a flat screen TV, large walk-in closet and a bath -an - a half. Remodeled contemporary kitchen with a gas cook top, granite counters and good prep space. The living area has comfortable setting, and easy access to a private back yard. Make this cozy home your Santa Fe stay!