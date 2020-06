Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Available in June 2020. Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home off Sawmill Rd. - Located just east of St. Francis off Sawmill Rd. is this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home. High ceilings with clerestory windows provide lots of light in addition to patio doors leading to the back courtyard.



The kitchen has all appliances and plenty of cabinet space. There is a washer/dryer also in laundry room.



The master bedroom is quite large with private bath complete with large walk-in shower. The guest bedroom is also good size and adjacent to the hall full bath. Berber carpeting and tile throughout.



Large living room with fireplace

Dining area

Kitchen with all appliances

Washer & Dryer

Large Master bedroom

Master bath with Walk-in shower

2nd bedroom is good size

Full hall bath

2 car garage



Located on quiet cul-de-sac

Landscaped front and back



The owner may consider a small dog but Absolutely NO Cats.



This property is occupied and due to the COVID virus, we will be showing the property after the tenants move out.



$1700/month plus utilities on approved credit.



No Cats Allowed



