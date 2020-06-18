All apartments in Santa Fe
Find more places like
1867 Camino De Pabilo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Fe, NM
/
1867 Camino De Pabilo
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

1867 Camino De Pabilo

1867 Camino De Pabilo · (505) 982-9036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Fe
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1867 Camino De Pabilo, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Candlelight

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MONTHLY RENT: $1750

SQUARE FEET: 1150

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHS: 1 3/4

FLOORING: Carpet & Linoleum

YARD: Fenced

HEATING: Gas Forced Air

COOLING: Evaporative

PETS: Considered

STATUS: Available and Shown by Appointment, in person or video

EXTRAS: Near St. Francis and Zia/Rodeo Road. New Paint, New Carpet, New Kitchen Vinyl Flooring, New Window Coverings. Fireplace, fenced yard, 2 car garage

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, electric range/oven, disposal, dishwasher, washer & dryer

Contact: Don Hurst
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.982-9036
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com

Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference

NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1867 Camino De Pabilo have any available units?
1867 Camino De Pabilo has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1867 Camino De Pabilo have?
Some of 1867 Camino De Pabilo's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1867 Camino De Pabilo currently offering any rent specials?
1867 Camino De Pabilo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1867 Camino De Pabilo pet-friendly?
Yes, 1867 Camino De Pabilo is pet friendly.
Does 1867 Camino De Pabilo offer parking?
Yes, 1867 Camino De Pabilo does offer parking.
Does 1867 Camino De Pabilo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1867 Camino De Pabilo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1867 Camino De Pabilo have a pool?
No, 1867 Camino De Pabilo does not have a pool.
Does 1867 Camino De Pabilo have accessible units?
No, 1867 Camino De Pabilo does not have accessible units.
Does 1867 Camino De Pabilo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1867 Camino De Pabilo has units with dishwashers.
Does 1867 Camino De Pabilo have units with air conditioning?
No, 1867 Camino De Pabilo does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Railyard Flats
701 Camino de la Familia
Santa Fe, NM 87501
Vizcaya
2500 Sawmill Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87505
Avaria of Santa Fe
1896 Lorca Dr
Santa Fe, NM 87505
Los Pinones Apartments
825 Calle Mejia
Santa Fe, NM 87501
Vista Alegre
1489 Zepol Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87507

Similar Pages

Santa Fe 1 BedroomsSanta Fe 2 BedroomsSanta Fe Apartments with ParkingSanta Fe Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Fe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albuquerque, NMRio Rancho, NM

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main CampusCentral New Mexico Community College