1867 Camino De Pabilo.

Amenities
MONTHLY RENT: $1750
SQUARE FEET: 1150
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHS: 1 3/4
FLOORING: Carpet & Linoleum
YARD: Fenced
HEATING: Gas Forced Air
COOLING: Evaporative
PETS: Considered
STATUS: Available and Shown by Appointment, in person or video
EXTRAS: Near St. Francis and Zia/Rodeo Road. New Paint, New Carpet, New Kitchen Vinyl Flooring, New Window Coverings. Fireplace, fenced yard, 2 car garage
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, electric range/oven, disposal, dishwasher, washer & dryer
Contact: Don Hurst
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.982-9036
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com
Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference
NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!