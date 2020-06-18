1867 Camino De Pabilo.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MONTHLY RENT: $1750



SQUARE FEET: 1150



BEDROOMS: 2



BATHS: 1 3/4



FLOORING: Carpet & Linoleum



YARD: Fenced



HEATING: Gas Forced Air



COOLING: Evaporative



PETS: Considered



STATUS: Available and Shown by Appointment, in person or video



EXTRAS: Near St. Francis and Zia/Rodeo Road. New Paint, New Carpet, New Kitchen Vinyl Flooring, New Window Coverings. Fireplace, fenced yard, 2 car garage



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, electric range/oven, disposal, dishwasher, washer & dryer



Contact: Don Hurst

LANDSEER MANAGEMENT

613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Phone: 505.982-9036

On the web: www.landseermanagement.com



Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker

Landseer Management: Experience the Difference



NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!