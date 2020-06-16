1254 Avenida Morelia Unit 205

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

MONTHLY RENT: $1925



SQUARE FEET: 1318



BEDROOMS: 2



BATHS: 1



FLOORING: Stained Concrete



YARD: None



HEATING: Gas forced air



COOLING: A/C



PETS: Pets Considered



STATUS: Shown by appt. Available June 20th



EXTRAS: 2nd level unit. High ceilings. Stained concrete floors. Balcony off of LR with views. Attached one-car garage. Upper end finishes. State of the art community room, pool, and fitness center.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Electric stove/range, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer.



Contact: Jeff Browne

LANDSEER MANAGEMENT (Formerly Kokopelli Property Management)

613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Phone: 505.795.7914

On the web: www.landseermanagement.com



Charles Goodman, Qualifying Broker

Landseer Management: Experience the Difference



NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!