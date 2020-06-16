All apartments in Santa Fe
1254 Avenida Morelia Unit 205

1254 Avenida · (505) 795-7914
Location

1254 Avenida, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1318 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
MONTHLY RENT: $1925

SQUARE FEET: 1318

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHS: 1

FLOORING: Stained Concrete

YARD: None

HEATING: Gas forced air

COOLING: A/C

PETS: Pets Considered

STATUS: Shown by appt. Available June 20th

EXTRAS: 2nd level unit. High ceilings. Stained concrete floors. Balcony off of LR with views. Attached one-car garage. Upper end finishes. State of the art community room, pool, and fitness center.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Electric stove/range, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer.

Contact: Jeff Browne
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT (Formerly Kokopelli Property Management)
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.795.7914
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com

Charles Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference

NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

