3845 HAVASU FALLS Street NE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher game room microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room

NO PETS!! 3 year old Home! Built by DR Horton. 4 Bedrooms, 3 baths. Open living area to kitchen and bayed nook with and additional Upstairs game room/loft area. Refrigerated Air! Requirements for all tenants: Anyone over 18 years old living at this home will be charged a NON-Refundable $40 plus tax rental application fee. Items that will be verified: Credit, Past Evictions, Employment, Criminal Background, and References from Previous Landlords. Income must be sufficient to 3 times the monthly rent or more and must provide us proof income.