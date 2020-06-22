All apartments in Rio Rancho
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

3845 HAVASU FALLS Street NE

3845 Havasu Falls Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3845 Havasu Falls Street Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM 87144
Northern Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
game room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
NO PETS!! 3 year old Home! Built by DR Horton. 4 Bedrooms, 3 baths. Open living area to kitchen and bayed nook with and additional Upstairs game room/loft area. Refrigerated Air! Requirements for all tenants: Anyone over 18 years old living at this home will be charged a NON-Refundable $40 plus tax rental application fee. Items that will be verified: Credit, Past Evictions, Employment, Criminal Background, and References from Previous Landlords. Income must be sufficient to 3 times the monthly rent or more and must provide us proof income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3845 HAVASU FALLS Street NE have any available units?
3845 HAVASU FALLS Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rio Rancho, NM.
How much is rent in Rio Rancho, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rio Rancho Rent Report.
What amenities does 3845 HAVASU FALLS Street NE have?
Some of 3845 HAVASU FALLS Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3845 HAVASU FALLS Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
3845 HAVASU FALLS Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3845 HAVASU FALLS Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 3845 HAVASU FALLS Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rio Rancho.
Does 3845 HAVASU FALLS Street NE offer parking?
No, 3845 HAVASU FALLS Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 3845 HAVASU FALLS Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3845 HAVASU FALLS Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3845 HAVASU FALLS Street NE have a pool?
No, 3845 HAVASU FALLS Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 3845 HAVASU FALLS Street NE have accessible units?
No, 3845 HAVASU FALLS Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3845 HAVASU FALLS Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3845 HAVASU FALLS Street NE has units with dishwashers.
