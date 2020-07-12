Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking 24hr gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access volleyball court cats allowed parking

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Welcome home to Park Place Apartment Homes situated in Las Cruces, New Mexico, conveniently located just off the I-25 and University Avenue allowing for a smooth commute anywhere you want to be including NMSU. You will find medical centers, parks and trails and open spaces all around you here at Park Place. We offer one, two and three bedroom apartment homes featuring some paid utilities, your own private patio or balcony, an all electric kitchen, carpeted flooring, mirrored closet doors, air conditioning and a cozy fireplace and we also include disability access. Our residents enjoy our two sparkling swimming pools, volleyball and basketball courts, 24 hour fitness center, picnic area with barbecues and our fabulous clubhouse. We additionally offer high speed internet access, three on-site laundry facilities, 24 hour emergency maintenance, part time