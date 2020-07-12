All apartments in Las Cruces
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Park Place

Open Now until 5:30pm
3245 E University Ave · (833) 742-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Las Cruces
Location

3245 E University Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88011

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0310 · Avail. Oct 1

$645

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 593 sqft

Unit 0614 · Avail. Sep 15

$645

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0409 · Avail. Oct 7

$765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

Unit 1713 · Avail. Sep 19

$765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

Unit 1203 · Avail. Sep 16

$765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
cats allowed
parking
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Welcome home to Park Place Apartment Homes situated in Las Cruces, New Mexico, conveniently located just off the I-25 and University Avenue allowing for a smooth commute anywhere you want to be including NMSU. You will find medical centers, parks and trails and open spaces all around you here at Park Place. We offer one, two and three bedroom apartment homes featuring some paid utilities, your own private patio or balcony, an all electric kitchen, carpeted flooring, mirrored closet doors, air conditioning and a cozy fireplace and we also include disability access. Our residents enjoy our two sparkling swimming pools, volleyball and basketball courts, 24 hour fitness center, picnic area with barbecues and our fabulous clubhouse. We additionally offer high speed internet access, three on-site laundry facilities, 24 hour emergency maintenance, part time

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250-$450
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: 40lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Place have any available units?
Park Place has 5 units available starting at $645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park Place have?
Some of Park Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Place is pet friendly.
Does Park Place offer parking?
Yes, Park Place offers parking.
Does Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Place have a pool?
Yes, Park Place has a pool.
Does Park Place have accessible units?
Yes, Park Place has accessible units.
Does Park Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Park Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Park Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park Place has units with air conditioning.
