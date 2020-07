Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

7075 Metro Park Available 08/01/20 7075 Metro Park - 3BR 2BA - Built in 2019 - No cats - Dogs Negotiable - $1595 - Nearly brand new and situated on a corner lot in Metro Park Subdivision east of Las Cruces. Subdivision has a splash pad for summer enjoyment. Three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. No cats. Dogs negotiable but no put bull or pit bull mixed breeds.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5702521)