Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

4199 Franzia Rd.

4199 Franzia Road · (575) 652-3152 ext. 1
Location

4199 Franzia Road, Las Cruces, NM 88011

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4199 Franzia Rd. · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1481 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
volleyball court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Gated Community - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in gated community with pool and sand volleyball court access. This home features an open floorplan, granite countertops, tile throughout with carpeted bedrooms, 2-car garage with garage door opener and quiet private backyard to enjoy morning and evenings.
Dogs allowed with additional monthly fee, max 2. Must be approved by Owner.
No Cats.
No Smoking Allowed.
$35 application fee per adult.
Deposit is same as 1 months rent.
Max 6 month lease with month to month option after that.
Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Section 8 Not Accepted.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5772299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4199 Franzia Rd. have any available units?
4199 Franzia Rd. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4199 Franzia Rd. have?
Some of 4199 Franzia Rd.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4199 Franzia Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4199 Franzia Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4199 Franzia Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4199 Franzia Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 4199 Franzia Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 4199 Franzia Rd. does offer parking.
Does 4199 Franzia Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4199 Franzia Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4199 Franzia Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 4199 Franzia Rd. has a pool.
Does 4199 Franzia Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4199 Franzia Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4199 Franzia Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4199 Franzia Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4199 Franzia Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4199 Franzia Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
