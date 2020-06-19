4199 Franzia Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool garage volleyball court

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Gated Community - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in gated community with pool and sand volleyball court access. This home features an open floorplan, granite countertops, tile throughout with carpeted bedrooms, 2-car garage with garage door opener and quiet private backyard to enjoy morning and evenings.

Dogs allowed with additional monthly fee, max 2. Must be approved by Owner.

No Cats.

No Smoking Allowed.

$35 application fee per adult.

Deposit is same as 1 months rent.

Max 6 month lease with month to month option after that.

Tenants responsible for all utilities.

Section 8 Not Accepted.



