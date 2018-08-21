Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets pool fireplace

4057 Canterra Arc Available 09/15/20 Fully Furnished Short-term or Long-Term Rental - DO NOT APPROACH PROPERTY OR TENANTS. Tenant rights apply. Due to COVID-19 Application must be submitted before showing will be scheduled.

Exquisite living in this immaculate fully furnished two-story contemporary Condo. 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom open floor plan with lot's of natural light streaming in. Fabulous country kitchen w/granite counters. Downstairs Master Suite w/large mirrored walk-in closet & shower. Loft w/ built-in entertainment center and desk. Wrought iron railing on stairs, gas fireplace w/shelving, and wood blinds. Enjoy Organ Mountain views from back patio. In-ground community pool included, HOA rules & regulations apply.

Small Dogs allowed with additional monthly fee, max 2. Must be approved by Owner.

No smoking allowed anywhere on property.

Long Term Rate (1 year minimum) is $1,475 and deposit is equivalent to one months rent.

Short-term Terms:

$1,000 Damage Deposit Required

Weekly or Monthly lease

Monthly rate includes $300 allowance for utilities (water, sewer, trash, gas & electric). Tenants responsible for utility charges over $300.

$475.00 Weekly

$1,800.00 Monthly

Additional cleaning fee applies.

Call 575-652-3152 ext. 1 for details.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5778618)