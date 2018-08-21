All apartments in Las Cruces
Las Cruces, NM
4057 Canterra Arc
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4057 Canterra Arc

4057 Canterra Arcade · (575) 652-3152 ext. 1
Location

4057 Canterra Arcade, Las Cruces, NM 88011

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4057 Canterra Arc · Avail. Sep 15

$1,475

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1951 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
4057 Canterra Arc Available 09/15/20 Fully Furnished Short-term or Long-Term Rental - DO NOT APPROACH PROPERTY OR TENANTS. Tenant rights apply. Due to COVID-19 Application must be submitted before showing will be scheduled.
Exquisite living in this immaculate fully furnished two-story contemporary Condo. 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom open floor plan with lot's of natural light streaming in. Fabulous country kitchen w/granite counters. Downstairs Master Suite w/large mirrored walk-in closet & shower. Loft w/ built-in entertainment center and desk. Wrought iron railing on stairs, gas fireplace w/shelving, and wood blinds. Enjoy Organ Mountain views from back patio. In-ground community pool included, HOA rules & regulations apply.
Small Dogs allowed with additional monthly fee, max 2. Must be approved by Owner.
No smoking allowed anywhere on property.
Long Term Rate (1 year minimum) is $1,475 and deposit is equivalent to one months rent.
Short-term Terms:
$1,000 Damage Deposit Required
Weekly or Monthly lease
Monthly rate includes $300 allowance for utilities (water, sewer, trash, gas & electric). Tenants responsible for utility charges over $300.
$475.00 Weekly
$1,800.00 Monthly
Additional cleaning fee applies.
Call 575-652-3152 ext. 1 for details.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5778618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

