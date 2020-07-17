23 Villa Virginia

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely 3 bdrm/2 ba Home on Large Corner Lot - Lovely home on 1/2 an acre with 3 bedrooms/2 baths ready for you to move into. This home has a large living room with a volcanic rock fireplace, kitchen with all appliances & lots of cabinets, separate dining area and storage room off the kitchen. You will love the sunroom which leads out to a huge fenced in back yard and large shed for all your extra stuff. There is also a 1 car garage and refrigerated air. Call Assist-2-Sell Buyers & Sellers Preferred Realty, 575-434-0277, for a private showing today.



(RLNE5908085)