23 Villa Virginia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

23 Villa Virginia

23 Villa · (575) 434-0277
Location

23 Villa, La Luz, NM 88337

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 23 Villa Virginia · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1517 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bdrm/2 ba Home on Large Corner Lot - Lovely home on 1/2 an acre with 3 bedrooms/2 baths ready for you to move into. This home has a large living room with a volcanic rock fireplace, kitchen with all appliances & lots of cabinets, separate dining area and storage room off the kitchen. You will love the sunroom which leads out to a huge fenced in back yard and large shed for all your extra stuff. There is also a 1 car garage and refrigerated air. Call Assist-2-Sell Buyers & Sellers Preferred Realty, 575-434-0277, for a private showing today.

(RLNE5908085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Villa Virginia have any available units?
23 Villa Virginia has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Villa Virginia have?
Some of 23 Villa Virginia's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Villa Virginia currently offering any rent specials?
23 Villa Virginia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Villa Virginia pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Villa Virginia is pet friendly.
Does 23 Villa Virginia offer parking?
Yes, 23 Villa Virginia offers parking.
Does 23 Villa Virginia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Villa Virginia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Villa Virginia have a pool?
No, 23 Villa Virginia does not have a pool.
Does 23 Villa Virginia have accessible units?
No, 23 Villa Virginia does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Villa Virginia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Villa Virginia has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Villa Virginia have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Villa Virginia does not have units with air conditioning.
