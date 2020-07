Amenities

Completely furnished 2-bedroom Apartment to include utilities - Four plex with 2-bedroom completely furnished apartments. They are completely furnished with kitchen appliances & kitchen utensils, all room s furnished, bed & bath linen, television, internet, gas/electric/water and more than adequate off road parking. These are centrally located approximately 5 miles from Holloman AFB and within Alamogordo city limits.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3030709)