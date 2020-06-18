219 Ascot Parade

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

REDUCED! Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a private office & an open living room/dining room/kitchen. You'll love the corner fireplace in the living room, high ceilings, split bedroom floor plan, laundry room with washer & dryer, large garage with storage shelves and all appliances to include water softener & RO. The yard is rock for easy maintenance BUT has a garden area. Plus a large master suite. Owners will pay $1000 towards buyers closing costs and will give a 1 year home warranty. Call Bonnie at 575-434-0277 or Mindy at 575-921-5587, for a private showing today.