Alamogordo, NM
219 Ascot Parade
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

219 Ascot Parade

219 Ascot · (575) 434-0277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

219 Ascot, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
REDUCED! Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a private office & an open living room/dining room/kitchen. You'll love the corner fireplace in the living room, high ceilings, split bedroom floor plan, laundry room with washer & dryer, large garage with storage shelves and all appliances to include water softener & RO. The yard is rock for easy maintenance BUT has a garden area. Plus a large master suite. Owners will pay $1000 towards buyers closing costs and will give a 1 year home warranty. Call Bonnie at 575-434-0277 or Mindy at 575-921-5587, for a private showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Ascot Parade have any available units?
219 Ascot Parade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alamogordo, NM.
Is 219 Ascot Parade currently offering any rent specials?
219 Ascot Parade isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Ascot Parade pet-friendly?
No, 219 Ascot Parade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alamogordo.
Does 219 Ascot Parade offer parking?
Yes, 219 Ascot Parade does offer parking.
Does 219 Ascot Parade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 Ascot Parade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Ascot Parade have a pool?
No, 219 Ascot Parade does not have a pool.
Does 219 Ascot Parade have accessible units?
No, 219 Ascot Parade does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Ascot Parade have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Ascot Parade does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Ascot Parade have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Ascot Parade does not have units with air conditioning.
