128 ROUTE 156

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom,2bath 2nd floor apartment approx.1250sf. in Hamilton Twp. Open floor plan. Includes all appliances-washer,dryer,dishwasher,gas range,microwave&refrigerator. Upgraded cabinets & granite counter tops in Kitchen, tiled bathrooms, carpeting in bedrooms, extra large walk-in closet. Balcony to outdoors. Basement for storage. Off street parking. $1750 per month paid by tenant includes $75 monthly maintenance fee for snow removal, grass cutting & security lighting. 1.5month security deposit,minimum 1 year lease, full credit report with fico scores.