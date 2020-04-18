All apartments in Yardville
Yardville, NJ
128 ROUTE 156
Last updated April 18 2020 at 10:48 PM

128 ROUTE 156

128 Bordentown Road · (609) 586-2344
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

128 Bordentown Road, Yardville, NJ 08620

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom,2bath 2nd floor apartment approx.1250sf. in Hamilton Twp. Open floor plan. Includes all appliances-washer,dryer,dishwasher,gas range,microwave&refrigerator. Upgraded cabinets & granite counter tops in Kitchen, tiled bathrooms, carpeting in bedrooms, extra large walk-in closet. Balcony to outdoors. Basement for storage. Off street parking. $1750 per month paid by tenant includes $75 monthly maintenance fee for snow removal, grass cutting & security lighting. 1.5month security deposit,minimum 1 year lease, full credit report with fico scores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 ROUTE 156 have any available units?
128 ROUTE 156 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yardville, NJ.
What amenities does 128 ROUTE 156 have?
Some of 128 ROUTE 156's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 ROUTE 156 currently offering any rent specials?
128 ROUTE 156 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 ROUTE 156 pet-friendly?
No, 128 ROUTE 156 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yardville.
Does 128 ROUTE 156 offer parking?
Yes, 128 ROUTE 156 does offer parking.
Does 128 ROUTE 156 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 ROUTE 156 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 ROUTE 156 have a pool?
No, 128 ROUTE 156 does not have a pool.
Does 128 ROUTE 156 have accessible units?
No, 128 ROUTE 156 does not have accessible units.
Does 128 ROUTE 156 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 ROUTE 156 has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 ROUTE 156 have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 ROUTE 156 does not have units with air conditioning.
