Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

560 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Woodbury, NJ

Finding an apartment in Woodbury that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
Carriage House Apartments
568 N Evergreen Ave, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$910
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers spacious one & two bedroom apartments at unbelievable prices with all of the comforts you'd expect in a home with the convenience of Apartment Home Living. Come see our newly renovated common area entrances and apartment homes.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
41 Dickerson Street
41 Dickerson Street, Woodbury, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1264 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Newly renovated single family home located in a quiet neighborhood. Also close to school and stores Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
124 Hunter Street
124 Hunter Street, Woodbury, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful newly renovated 3 bed / 2 bath home for rent in Woodbury - Step in to the spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
449 West Centre Street
449 West Centre Street, Woodbury, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1962 sqft
If you are interested in seeing this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath just email us at HOFrentals @ gmail.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
637 Cherry Street
637 Cherry Street, Woodbury, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1312 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom 1 bathroom Single Family Home in Woodbury, City. HUD Vouchers accepted! Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/637-cherry-st-woodbury-nj-08096-usa/71750b43-786f-43c2-beb4-f4ea3111478c (RLNE5777950)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
545 SALEM AVENUE
545 Salem Avenue, Woodbury, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1950 sqft
Come see this 2 Bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit. Unit features a living room, large eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors and storage on the 3rd floor. Tenant is to provide their own window units and there is an additional $55 water/sewer fee per month.
Results within 5 miles of Woodbury
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Packer Park
6 Units Available
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Overlooking a picturesque 18-hole golf course in South Philadelphia, this community features newly renovated homes, a new gym, and a tennis court. The one- and two-bedroom interiors feature energy-efficient appliances and upgraded bathrooms and kitchens.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
17 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,465
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$935
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
24 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
454 Heather Dr N, Turnersville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
858 sqft
About 18 miles from Philadelphia, close to shopping and entertainment options. Newly revamped units have private entrances, fireplaces and granite counters. Common resident area has bike storage and a coffee bar, among other amenities.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moyamensing
1 Unit Available
541 Hoffman Street
541 Hoffman Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
5th & Mifflin-South Philadelphia - Very cute, newly updated, cozy home. Laminate floors on the first, new carpet upstairs. Surrounded by public transit and shopping! Washer & dryer hook ups in basement. Small pet friendly. (RLNE5756539)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Packer Park
1 Unit Available
1901 Hartranft Street 303
1901 Hartranft Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
Unit 303 Available 08/07/20 Packer Park One Bedroom for Aug - Property Id: 263727 5% off for all health care and front line employees. Waiving application fees.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marconi Plaza
1 Unit Available
1835 Johnston Street
1835 Johnston Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Available 07/05/20 South Philly 2 Bedroom for July - Property Id: 263719 5% off to all health care and front line employees.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marconi Plaza
1 Unit Available
2853 S. Sydenham
2853 South Sydenham Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom House with Finished Basement! - This gorgeous South Philadelphia gem has been completely remodeled with modern upgrades.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marconi Plaza
1 Unit Available
3001 S. Colorado Street
3001 South Colorado Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
3001 S. Colorado Street Available 06/15/20 17th & Pollack-Marconi West-South Philadelphia - Beautiful corner property, with side yard, and ample area parking. ALL new, kitchen, bathroom, new carpets, and freshly painted.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marconi Plaza
1 Unit Available
1126 Johnston Street
1126 Johnston Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1050 sqft
12th & Johnston-Beautiful South Philadelphia - Updated 2 bedroom home located on a lovely tree-lined street in Marconi Park Area. Wonderful location to Broad street, public transit, and all forms of shopping.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
East Passyunk Crossing
1 Unit Available
2013 S 11th St Fl 2
2013 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
This newly renovated apartment home is conveniently located in Passyunk Square! The kitchen in this home is an absolute stunner! Accompanied with granite counter tops, modern oak cabinets, a custom tiled back splash, and stainless steel appliances!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Philadelphia East
1 Unit Available
2600 s alder
2600 South Alder Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Newly remodeled corner property in South Philly - Property Id: 53195 This lower moyamensing 3 bedroom house is just one block off of Oregon Ave and minutes from Center City, WW Bridge, I95, Sports Complex, and Passyunk Square Restaurant District.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1 Center St.
1 Centre Ave, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
2 Bedroom Rancher in desirable W. Deptford - Property Id: 111707 Very cute little rancher. Live in a Great town with an awesome school district. A single family home with a small fenced in yard gives you the privacy at the cost of an apartment.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whitman
1 Unit Available
409 W Porter St
409 West Porter Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Newly remodeled 4 BR/1.5 Bath Rowhome in Whitman! Walking distance from Whitman Plaza, ShopRite, Ikea, gym, dry cleaners, and many other amenities to name.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
117 East Buck St
117 East Buck Street, Paulsboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$930
2 Bedroom with backyard and off street parking - Property Id: 105798 2 Bedroom with backyard and off street parking. will be rental ready in about 3 weeks Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
204 N. Broadway
204 North Broadway, Gloucester City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
This newly refreshed unit includes spacious closets, new carpets and is in a great location in the heart of Gloucester City.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
266 MERCER AVENUE
266 Mercer Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1166 sqft
Welcome home to your completely updated and clean 3 Bedroom 1 and half baths full basement and fenced rear yard. Your new home is walking distance to schools and playgrounds.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Woodbury, NJ

Finding an apartment in Woodbury that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

