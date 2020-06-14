Apartment List
145 Apartments for rent in Woodbury, NJ with garage

Woodbury apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
449 West Centre Street
449 West Centre Street, Woodbury, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1962 sqft
If you are interested in seeing this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath just email us at HOFrentals @ gmail.
Results within 5 miles of Woodbury
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$935
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
40 E. 6th Avenue
40 East 6th Avenue, Runnemede, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Visit this two bedroom unit located in Runnemede NJ. Unit includes one full bath, living room, kitchen, unfinished basement with washer and dryer included.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
254 MONTGOMERY DRIVE
254 Montgomery Drive, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1370 sqft
Great Rental! 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath located in Centre City close to school. (Clearview Regional School District). The home has been well cared for over the years. Upper level features 3 bedrooms with carpeting and ceiling fans.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Newbold
1 Unit Available
2248 S 15TH STREET
2248 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Pinch yourself, because this is not an illusion: a South Philly apartment with GARAGE PARKING? Yes, it's real! Available immediately is this rarely-offered two-bedroom apartment located in a friendly area between the West Passyunk and Melrose

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
Packer Park
1 Unit Available
2102 Verona Drive
2102 Verona Drive, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1705 sqft
This fully furnished bi-level 2 bedroom plus den/office located in beautiful Packer Park! This unit has endless windows and sunlight. High vaulted ceiling in the living room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
102 WINTERBERRY WAY
102 Winterberry Way, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1937 sqft
Home sweet home awaits you in this beautiful 3- story town home! The main level features a living room, dining room, full kitchen and breakfast nook area with gorgeous hard wood floors throughout all areas.
Results within 10 miles of Woodbury
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
University City
17 Units Available
Arrive University City
3601 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,990
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1170 sqft
Located just steps from Drexel University and the Buckley Green. Units feature bathtub, garbage disposal, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes fire pit, pool, yoga, and doorman.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
Avenue of the Arts North
41 Units Available
Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,457
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,644
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,573
1253 sqft
Newly renovated high-rise apartments in the heart of Philly. Near the Community College of Philadelphia. High ceilings and modern lighting. Walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include bocce court and media room.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Center City West
19 Units Available
The Sansom
1605 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,490
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,619
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,849
1076 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with parking, bike storage, gym and hot tub. Easy access to public transit, I-76, I-95, I-676, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
Logan Square
39 Units Available
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,470
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,474
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1233 sqft
Brand new apartment homes with spectacular views and a rooftop terrace. Close to shopping, dining, museums and nightlife. Units have washer/dryer, huge walk-in closets and full kitchens with granite counters.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Garden Court
37 Units Available
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,320
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
$
Fishtown
71 Units Available
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Center City West
26 Units Available
1919 Market
1919 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,800
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1147 sqft
Luxury apartments with views of the Philadelphia Skyline. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga studio, wine room, cafe and putting green. Close to Logan Circle, shops and restaurants, and Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Logan Square
86 Units Available
The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,315
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,382
936 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with 9-foot ceilings, plush carpeting, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. Fitness center and conference room available for residents. Logan Square is 8 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Cooper Grant
30 Units Available
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
$1,192
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Center City West
37 Units Available
2116 Chestnut
2116 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,815
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,094
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,364
1157 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Rittenhouse Square district, and moments from the I-76, this urban apartment space showcases amenities like a media room, guest suite, and clubhouse. Rooms come fitted with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Avenue of the Arts South
11 Units Available
The Franklin Residences
834 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,974
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1111 sqft
Stylish living in the Washington Square West neighborhood. Spacious living areas with walk-in closets, in-unit washer and dryer, and lots of storage. Available furnished. Stunning architecture throughout.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Logan Square
24 Units Available
The Lofts at 1835 Arch
1835 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1343 sqft
Elegant apartment building with art deco features. Apartments have spacious floor plans, raised bedrooms and open kitchens with new appliances. High ceilings and lots of light. Gorgeous views of Center City and the Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Rittenhouse Square
73 Units Available
1500 Locust
1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,484
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,611
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
1189 sqft
Prime location close to the Theater District and Rittenhouse Square. Private rooftop with Olympic-size pool, fitness club and cabana. Recently remodeled apartments with in-unit laundry and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Center City East
29 Units Available
1213 Walnut
1213 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,071
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,281
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,787
995 sqft
Luxury property features on-site amenities, such as an outdoor terrace, an exercise studio and gaming space. Apartment features studios and up to two-bedroom units with energy-efficient plumbing fixtures and lighting. Near I-610 and the Galleria.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Logan Square
29 Units Available
Dalian on the Park
500 N 21st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,311
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,384
1242 sqft
Chic apartments near I-676 with lots of natural light. Units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community has a fire pit and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Logan Square
20 Units Available
Edgewater Apartments
2323 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,770
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1287 sqft
Contemporary luxury design with private balconies, hardwood flooring, dark granite counters and beautiful in-unit fireplaces. 24-hour gym, clubhouse, conference room and common recreation areas in complex with concierge service. Short drive to I-676.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,910
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Woodbury, NJ

Woodbury apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

