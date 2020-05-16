All apartments in Wildwood Crest
Find more places like 9500 NEW JERSEY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wildwood Crest, NJ
/
9500 NEW JERSEY AVENUE
Last updated May 16 2020 at 3:58 AM

9500 NEW JERSEY AVENUE

9500 New Jersey Ave · (215) 752-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9500 New Jersey Ave, Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
THIS IS A SUMMER RENTAL FOR WEEKLY, MONTHLY OR SEASONAL TERMS, NOT A YEARLY RENTAL. $3800 listed is weekly rental rate for prime summer weeks, NOT monthly. Large 2 story cape cod style single home in quiet area of Wildwood Crest in one of the most desirable areas of Wildwood Crest just feet from exclusive Diamond Beach. Fully fenced corner property. Parking for 3+ cars. Home offers 4 large bedrooms, 3 full baths, eat-in kitchen, living room, family room , den, laundry room, patio and deck, and attached garage. Fully furnished AND newly remodeled in and out. Virtually a brand new home. Many amenities and options. Weekly rental ranges from $2800-3800 depending on the month and week rented.Please call owner direct to schedule appointments and for further details. Owner is a licensed NJ real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9500 NEW JERSEY AVENUE have any available units?
9500 NEW JERSEY AVENUE has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9500 NEW JERSEY AVENUE have?
Some of 9500 NEW JERSEY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9500 NEW JERSEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9500 NEW JERSEY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9500 NEW JERSEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 9500 NEW JERSEY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wildwood Crest.
Does 9500 NEW JERSEY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 9500 NEW JERSEY AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 9500 NEW JERSEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9500 NEW JERSEY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9500 NEW JERSEY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 9500 NEW JERSEY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 9500 NEW JERSEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9500 NEW JERSEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9500 NEW JERSEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9500 NEW JERSEY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9500 NEW JERSEY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9500 NEW JERSEY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9500 NEW JERSEY AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dover, DEVineland, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJMillville, NJBridgeton, NJSomers Point, NJ
Absecon, NJBerlin, MDMays Landing, NJClayton, NJMargate City, NJPleasantville, NJEgg Harbor City, NJ
Millsboro, DEVentnor City, NJSmithville, NJOcean City, NJLinwood, NJPomona, NJBrigantine, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Wesley College
Rowan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity