9500 NEW JERSEY AVENUE

THIS IS A SUMMER RENTAL FOR WEEKLY, MONTHLY OR SEASONAL TERMS, NOT A YEARLY RENTAL. $3800 listed is weekly rental rate for prime summer weeks, NOT monthly. Large 2 story cape cod style single home in quiet area of Wildwood Crest in one of the most desirable areas of Wildwood Crest just feet from exclusive Diamond Beach. Fully fenced corner property. Parking for 3+ cars. Home offers 4 large bedrooms, 3 full baths, eat-in kitchen, living room, family room , den, laundry room, patio and deck, and attached garage. Fully furnished AND newly remodeled in and out. Virtually a brand new home. Many amenities and options. Weekly rental ranges from $2800-3800 depending on the month and week rented.Please call owner direct to schedule appointments and for further details. Owner is a licensed NJ real estate agent.