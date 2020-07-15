/
wildwood crest
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM
4 Apartments for rent in Wildwood Crest, NJ📍
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
6404 Seaview Ave
6404 Seaview Ave, Wildwood Crest, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1100 sqft
Seasonal weekly rental 2BR Apt 1000 ft from beach - Property Id: 302753 Modern 2Br, 1 Ba fully furnished apt, 1 king size bed, 1 queen plus 1 twin, den with futon and couch max sleeps 7, AC, prime TV streaming, private entrance, 1 block free
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7509 SEAVIEW AVENUE
7509 Seaview Avenue, Wildwood Crest, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,650
2697 sqft
THIS IS A VACATION RENTAL Posted rate is a WEEKLY rate NOT monthly. There is only one week left available in the summer weeks prior to Labor Day (Sept 1 - Sept 8). We are taking reservations for weekends & weekly for after Labor Day.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9500 NEW JERSEY AVENUE
9500 New Jersey Ave, Wildwood Crest, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1888 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS IS A SUMMER RENTAL FOR WEEKLY, MONTHLY OR SEASONAL TERMS, NOT A YEARLY RENTAL. $3800 listed is weekly rental rate for prime summer weeks, NOT monthly.
Results within 10 miles of Wildwood Crest
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
752 WS Drive Rent
752 West Drive, West Cape May, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
7000 sqft
This home is located at 752 West Shore Drive - Kinnelon NJ in beautiful Smoke Rise. Gated Community. Easy to get to the shore areas. Walk to the beach. All New Bathrooms. Newer kitchen-fresh paint.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Wildwood Crest area include Wesley College, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wildwood Crest from include Dover, Vineland, Glassboro, Williamstown, and Atlantic City.
