Apartment List
/
NJ
/
wharton
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

82 Apartments for rent in Wharton, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
15 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
Studio
$1,525
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1267 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
4 Units Available
Wharton Gardens Apartments
375 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wharton Gardens surrounds you with space, comfort and privacy. Every apartment has its own heating and central air conditioning system, giving you year-round comfort of your choice. Sliding glass doors open onto your own large private balcony.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3 MT Pleasant Ave
3 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Wharton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Completely Updated 4 Bedroom In Desirable Wharton Twp!!! Hardwood Floors, Newer Kitchen & Bathrooms, Full Basement, Large - Level Backyard & Much More!!! Walking Distance To Downtown ...
Results within 1 mile of Wharton

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2 WOODPORT RD
2 Woodport Rd, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1500 sqft
VINTAGE FARM HOUSE IN MOVE IN CONDITION. THIS HOME FEATURES WIDE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORING, CUSTOM EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE LIVING ROOM AND 3 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
11 INDEPENDENCE WAY
11 Independence Way, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
MINT CONDITION 3 BRS T/H, ONE YEAR OLD KITCHEN WITH TILE FLOOR, CARPETING, BATHROOMS, FIRE PLACE IN LIVING ROOM, RECESSED LIGHTING, SLIDER TO TO PRIVATE 2 TIERED DECK. AMENITIES INCLUDE OUTDOOR . POOL, TENNIS COURT, PLAYGROUND.
Results within 5 miles of Wharton
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
12 FIELD LN
12 Field Lane, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 bed, 1 bath single family home. EIK, Living room & Office. Master bed with 2 closets. Central A/C. 1 car garage. Large yard & deck. No pets. Available for July 1. Virtual Tour Available. 3 bed, 1 bath Ranch, all on 1 level.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:08am
1 Unit Available
74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD
74 Bertrand Island Road, Mount Arlington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2500 sqft
Have you ever thought of a lake front condo? If you like the condo lifestyle and would like to be on the water, here is the solution, a lake front condo with a private elevator at Lakeshore Village on Lake Hopatcong.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
156 US Hwy 46 Marilyn Dr
156 US Route 46, Rockaway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cheeful 1 bedroom corner apartment on 2nd floor of garden complex. Nice views from private balcony. Good closet space. Rent includes heat & hot water. One car assigned parking. Coin-op laundry & bike storage in basement of building #1.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
208 KINGSLAND RD
208 Kingsland Road, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Scenic lakefront setting. Walk to town & train just one hour to NYC. Living rm open to kitchen & dining. 2 first floor bedrms & full bath. 2nd floor spacious master suite, full bath & lakefront deck Enclosed three season porch at front entry.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
103 RANDOLPH AVE
103 Randolph Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Charming lake view home w/many upgrades. New vinyl siding, new carpet, new gutters. 3 BRs w/possible 4th. 1 car detached garage. Private yard w/patio behind garage. Easy access to 80,46,10 & 206. 2 window A/C units.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
906 WENDOVER CT
906 Wendover Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Boulder Ridge Townhome For Rent! 2 Bedrooms. 2.1 Baths. Finished Basement with Family Room. Short Way to Train and Bus Stations in Dover. Easy Access to Routes 10, 287, 46, and 80.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6 WOODLAND WAY
6 Woodland Way, Mount Arlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
YOUR SEARCH IS OVER!!! Simply unpack your bags and move into this practically brand new townhome! Conveniently located just minutes fromÂ Route 80Â and adorned with today's finest of finishings and design, this is your "dream home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
86 RIDGEVIEW LN
86 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Luxury 3rd floor unit filled with natural light from all the windows & breathtaking views! Pride of Ownership is evident in this updated, well maintained home. Close proximity to train & bus station Full moving accommodations available immediately.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
86 HILL HOLLOW ROAD
86 Hill Hollow Road, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
VERY WELL MAINTAINED COLONIAL W/SPACIOUS ROOMS, GREAT FLOORPLAN FOR LIVING & ENTERTAINING, & A FINISHED BASEMENT FOR RECREATION & RELAXING & LOTS OF STORAGE, TOO.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
18 TERENCE AVE
18 Terence Avenue, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 18 TERENCE AVE in Morris County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2350 ROUTE 10-D29
2350 Rt 10 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
REFRESHED AND READY FOR NEW TENANTS! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY... THIS 1st FLOOR UNIT HAS BEEN REFRESHED WITH NEW CARPETS, NEW PAINT AND NEWER APPLIANCES AND IS MOVE IN READY! Fabulous commuter location right off Rt 10 W in a well maintained complex.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
83 RIDGEVIEW LN
83 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Upgraded 3rd Floor Condo with Full Balcony, Elevator, Pool, Club House, Tennis Courts, Exercise Room, Library, Billiards Room & Much More!!! Just Move Right In. No Stairs!!! Available July 1st, 2020

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6 FAIRLAWN AVE
6 Fairlawn Avenue, Morris County, NJ
Studio
$3,500
Spacious custom updated home, 4br, 3ba, 2 car gar, 3/4ac, cac, deck, patio, vaulted ceilings, skylights, hwd flrs, w/I closet, new appliances, dead end st., Gas heat Avail NOW. Close to everything.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
712 Parkview Lane
712 Parkview Ln, White Meadow Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
The Hills at Rockaway - Be the first to rent this perfectly appointed and spacious 3 story END UNIT townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & 2 car garage. Surrounded by woods, enjoy lovely views throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1 SAINT JUDES PLACE
1 St Judes Place, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1 SAINT JUDES PLACE in Morris County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
33 RIDGEVIEW LN
33 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Desirable 55+ Condo, 2 BR & 2 BTH., Washer & Dryer+Amenities! Available Immediately. Tenant Pays RE Fees+$75 Credit & Eviction Reports. Emp. Verificaion/ Proof of Income. No Smokers, No Pets.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
133 Nolans Point Rd
133 Nolans Point Road, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
275 sqft
Spacious Sun-lit 1st Floor Apt with Private Deck on Lake Hopatcong at Nolan's Point, the widest expanse of the Lake! Lake is your Backyard! Huge Living Room with Wall of Windows & Woodburning Stove.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
38 SEARING ST
38 Searing St, Dover, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Full Basement, Level Backyard, Nice Deck & Much More!!! Master Bedroom Suite w/ Full Bath & Walk-In Closet!!! Must See!!! Great Rental!! Must See!!! Walking Distance To Down
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wharton, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wharton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Wharton 1 BedroomsWharton 2 BedroomsWharton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWharton 3 BedroomsWharton Apartments with Balcony
Wharton Apartments with GarageWharton Apartments with GymWharton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWharton Apartments with Parking
Wharton Apartments with PoolWharton Apartments with Washer-DryerWharton Dog Friendly ApartmentsWharton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJ
Harrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJNew Providence, NJMorris Plains, NJFranklin Lakes, NJBound Brook, NJWaldwick, NJSuccasunna, NJ
Boonton, NJNewton, NJKenilworth, NJDunellen, NJRaritan, NJWashington, NJRoseland, NJWatchung, NJMount Arlington, NJFlemington, NJSilver Lake, NJSingac, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Sussex County Community CollegeKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Hudson County Community College