accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM
15 Accessible Apartments for rent in Westwood, NJ
Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
Westwood
21 Units Available
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westwood
4 Units Available
Coventry Square
20 Charles St, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,673
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
915 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Village on the Green
229 Collignon Way, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1100 sqft
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westwood
3 Units Available
The Madison
99 Madison Ave, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,812
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
975 sqft
Results within 5 miles of Westwood
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
River Edge
2 Units Available
New Bridge Crossing
230 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,272
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Exciting News! New Bridge Crossing is now scheduling appointments for pre-leasing tours and applications.
Results within 10 miles of Westwood
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Leonia
6 Units Available
Lakeview
96E Lakeview Ave, Leonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
660 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Downtown Yonkers
23 Units Available
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,779
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1158 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Englewood South
16 Units Available
Vivian
75 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,380
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1084 sqft
Vivian
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Palisades Gardens Apartments
1452 Center Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,460
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Palisade Gardens Apartments offers spacious, upscale studio apartments, one bedroom apartments and two bedroom apartments all set on lovely, well cared for grounds.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Englewood South
32 Units Available
Sheffield at Englewood South
100 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,086
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1256 sqft
Sheffield at Englewood South
Last updated May 27 at 06:24pm
Waldwick
4 Units Available
Waldwick Station
41 W Prospect St, Waldwick, NJ
Studio
$1,950
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1245 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to Route 17, Garden State Parkway and I-287. Units include air conditioners, dishwashers and high ceilings. Community offers package receiving, recycling and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
1 Unit Available
29 1st Street - 602
29 1st Street, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1091 sqft
The Marquee Apartments include Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bath Floor-Plans with Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-Tops, Jacuzzi Tubs in Master Suite, Washer/Dryer in each unit, Indoor Garage Assigned Parking, and Elevators.
Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
1 Unit Available
17 East Ivy Lane - 1B
17 E Ivy Ln, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
700 sqft
Apartment Won't Last. Virtual tour available (copy and paste this link in your browser): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwYLeiVxM8c&feature=youtu.be Renovated 1 BR Apartment. Spacious Apartment. NEW Stainless Steel Appliances. Hardwood Floors.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
720 Fort Washington Ave
720 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Mint Condition One Bedroom Apartment located in an elegant Art Deco co-op in Hudson Heights. This 5th floor unit has a beautifully renovated kitchen with modern appliances and abundant cabinet space.
