Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

45 East Church Street

45 East Church Street · (908) 989-0821
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 East Church Street, Washington, NJ 07882

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2250 · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Be the first to enjoy this freshly renovated home, coming soon!
Located on a quiet street, but close to downtown and near highways (Rt 57 31 and 78)
Includes stainless steel refrigerator, stove, over-the-range microwave and dishwasher
Granite Countertops
Brand new high efficiency HVAC (central air/heating) system
Brand new energy-saving windows will be installed throughout home in early-mid April
W/D ready
Off-street parking for 2-4 cars
Large backyard
Huge shed for storage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 East Church Street have any available units?
45 East Church Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45 East Church Street have?
Some of 45 East Church Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 East Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
45 East Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 East Church Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 East Church Street is pet friendly.
Does 45 East Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 45 East Church Street offers parking.
Does 45 East Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 East Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 East Church Street have a pool?
No, 45 East Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 45 East Church Street have accessible units?
No, 45 East Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45 East Church Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 East Church Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 East Church Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45 East Church Street has units with air conditioning.
