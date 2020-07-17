45 East Church Street

Amenities
Be the first to enjoy this freshly renovated home, coming soon!
Located on a quiet street, but close to downtown and near highways (Rt 57 31 and 78)
Includes stainless steel refrigerator, stove, over-the-range microwave and dishwasher
Granite Countertops
Brand new high efficiency HVAC (central air/heating) system
Brand new energy-saving windows will be installed throughout home in early-mid April
W/D ready
Off-street parking for 2-4 cars
Large backyard
Huge shed for storage!
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/washington-nj?lid=12146762
