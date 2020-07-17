45 East Church Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Be the first to enjoy this freshly renovated home, coming soon!

Located on a quiet street, but close to downtown and near highways (Rt 57 31 and 78)

Includes stainless steel refrigerator, stove, over-the-range microwave and dishwasher

Granite Countertops

Brand new high efficiency HVAC (central air/heating) system

Brand new energy-saving windows will be installed throughout home in early-mid April

W/D ready

Off-street parking for 2-4 cars

Large backyard

Huge shed for storage!



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/washington-nj?lid=12146762



(RLNE5862465)