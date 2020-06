Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

First floor 1 bedroom Apartment, freshly painted, spacious rooms, eat-in Kitchen, large Full Bath with Tub Shower, off Street parking and yard. Water, Sewer and Trash are included, Tenant pays for economical gas heat and hot water. Located on a quiet tree lined Street within walking distance to downtown and the Community Pool and Park, yet private and safe. No Pets accepted, available NOW!