7200 Atlantic Ave

JULY RENTAL!!! AVAILABLE STARTING JULY 13TH-JULY 31ST. Beachblock seashore home located at the south end of Ventnor (four blocks from Margate) and just steps to the beach and boardwalk! Boasting a traditional design and wonderful ocean views!!! One of the highest elevations on Absecon Island! First level features a center hall foyer entrance, cozy sunroom off the spacious living room. Newly renovated gourmet kitchen is integrated into the dining room and features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, center island for entertaining, and custom cabinetry. Washer/dryer on the first floor and a second extra capacity washer/dryer. The second level has the master bedroom with an amazing oversized deck facing the ocean to relax and sip your morning coffee or wind down after a day at the beach! This floor also has three more bedrooms (one is currently used as an office) and a full bath in the hall. But this spacious home doesn't end there! On the third floor there are two more bedrooms and another full bath! The driveway has parking for two cars and a detached garage. Outdoor shower, front porch, beautiful landscaping. Ceiling fans in every room compliment wonderful cross breezes through screened windows. Also featured are dual zone central A/C and high capacity dual hot water heaters. Ideal summer home to make memories for the entire family that will last a lifetime!