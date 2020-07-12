All apartments in Ventnor City
Find more places like 7200 Atlantic Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ventnor City, NJ
/
7200 Atlantic Ave
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:58 AM

7200 Atlantic Ave

7200 Atlantic Avenue · (609) 487-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ventnor City
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7200 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Ventnor City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
JULY RENTAL!!! AVAILABLE STARTING JULY 13TH-JULY 31ST. Beachblock seashore home located at the south end of Ventnor (four blocks from Margate) and just steps to the beach and boardwalk! Boasting a traditional design and wonderful ocean views!!! One of the highest elevations on Absecon Island! First level features a center hall foyer entrance, cozy sunroom off the spacious living room. Newly renovated gourmet kitchen is integrated into the dining room and features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, center island for entertaining, and custom cabinetry. Washer/dryer on the first floor and a second extra capacity washer/dryer. The second level has the master bedroom with an amazing oversized deck facing the ocean to relax and sip your morning coffee or wind down after a day at the beach! This floor also has three more bedrooms (one is currently used as an office) and a full bath in the hall. But this spacious home doesn't end there! On the third floor there are two more bedrooms and another full bath! The driveway has parking for two cars and a detached garage. Outdoor shower, front porch, beautiful landscaping. Ceiling fans in every room compliment wonderful cross breezes through screened windows. Also featured are dual zone central A/C and high capacity dual hot water heaters. Ideal summer home to make memories for the entire family that will last a lifetime!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7200 Atlantic Ave have any available units?
7200 Atlantic Ave has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7200 Atlantic Ave have?
Some of 7200 Atlantic Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7200 Atlantic Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7200 Atlantic Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7200 Atlantic Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7200 Atlantic Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 7200 Atlantic Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7200 Atlantic Ave offers parking.
Does 7200 Atlantic Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7200 Atlantic Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7200 Atlantic Ave have a pool?
No, 7200 Atlantic Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7200 Atlantic Ave have accessible units?
No, 7200 Atlantic Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7200 Atlantic Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7200 Atlantic Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7200 Atlantic Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7200 Atlantic Ave has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7200 Atlantic Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ventnor City 1 BedroomsVentnor City 2 Bedrooms
Ventnor City Apartments with GymsVentnor City Dog Friendly Apartments
Ventnor City Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJMarlton, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJ
Somers Point, NJWilliamstown, NJMillville, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJ
Pitman, NJAbsecon, NJBerlin, NJSeaside Heights, NJOcean Acres, NJPomona, NJNorthfield, NJPleasantville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity