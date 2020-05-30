All apartments in Ventnor City
Ventnor City, NJ
605 N Dorset
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:03 PM

605 N Dorset

605 North Dorset Avenue · (609) 418-9289
Ventnor City
Location

605 North Dorset Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Ventnor City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$16,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Totally renovated rental available from July 15 (2 weeks)to August 31(option of 6 weeks,) half of July at $4000, August for $12,000. This 3 bdrm 2 1/2 bath home has an open floor plan. It also boasts a modern gourmet kitchen with plenty of counter space, stainless steel appliances, a top of the line gas range and all granite! There is a spacious center island to set up a bar and entertain. Ample washer/dryer, dishwasher, and a cozy gas fireplace in the great room and a large trek deck complete with 2 outdoor dinner tables and a fire pit. There is LED low voltage outdoor lighting. Enjoy your favorite tunes while relaxing in the hot tub listening to surround sound and a zoned speaker system with this outdoor paradise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 N Dorset have any available units?
605 N Dorset has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 605 N Dorset have?
Some of 605 N Dorset's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 N Dorset currently offering any rent specials?
605 N Dorset isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 N Dorset pet-friendly?
No, 605 N Dorset is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 605 N Dorset offer parking?
No, 605 N Dorset does not offer parking.
Does 605 N Dorset have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 N Dorset offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 N Dorset have a pool?
No, 605 N Dorset does not have a pool.
Does 605 N Dorset have accessible units?
No, 605 N Dorset does not have accessible units.
Does 605 N Dorset have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 N Dorset has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 N Dorset have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 N Dorset does not have units with air conditioning.
