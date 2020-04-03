5903 Winchester Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

HAVE THE BEST OF THE BAY & BEACH IN THIS FABULOUS BAY FRONT HOME THAT IS 2 BLOCKS TO BEACH IN THE PRESTIGIOUS ST LEONARD'S TRACT! Meticulously maintained and very spacious, home features an open layout with 1st and 2nd story decks for entertaining & relaxing & enjoying. Large living room, dining room, family room and kitchen with Master Bed and Bath on 2nd Floor, laundry room and 2 other nice sized bedrooms and adorable loft bedroom and bath for extra guests. Perfect sunsets will abound in this terrific family home that is walking distance to beach, boardwalk, restaurants, & shops.