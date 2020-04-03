All apartments in Ventnor City
Ventnor City, NJ
5903 Winchester Ave
5903 Winchester Ave

5903 Winchester Avenue · (609) 501-3211
Location

5903 Winchester Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Ventnor City

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
HAVE THE BEST OF THE BAY & BEACH IN THIS FABULOUS BAY FRONT HOME THAT IS 2 BLOCKS TO BEACH IN THE PRESTIGIOUS ST LEONARD'S TRACT! Meticulously maintained and very spacious, home features an open layout with 1st and 2nd story decks for entertaining & relaxing & enjoying. Large living room, dining room, family room and kitchen with Master Bed and Bath on 2nd Floor, laundry room and 2 other nice sized bedrooms and adorable loft bedroom and bath for extra guests. Perfect sunsets will abound in this terrific family home that is walking distance to beach, boardwalk, restaurants, & shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5903 Winchester Ave have any available units?
5903 Winchester Ave has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5903 Winchester Ave have?
Some of 5903 Winchester Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5903 Winchester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5903 Winchester Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5903 Winchester Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5903 Winchester Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 5903 Winchester Ave offer parking?
No, 5903 Winchester Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5903 Winchester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5903 Winchester Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5903 Winchester Ave have a pool?
No, 5903 Winchester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5903 Winchester Ave have accessible units?
No, 5903 Winchester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5903 Winchester Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5903 Winchester Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5903 Winchester Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5903 Winchester Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
