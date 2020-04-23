5901 Ventnor Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

THIS IS THE PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL AUG 1ST-LD JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH!! COMPLETELY RENOVATED & GORGEOUS!! Can sleep 14+ here! All NEW FURNITURE & TV'S THROUGHOUT TO BE DELIVERED BY MEMORIAL DAY! This 3-story home located in the desirable St. Leonards Tract of Ventnor features 6 bedrooms (PLUS A 3RD FLR DEN/KIDS ROOM/7TH BEDROOM WITH PULL-OUT COUCH), 4.5 baths and hardwood flooring throughout! Huge family room will have plenty of seating with a large comfortable couch with NEW fireplace, spacious dining room and bonus 1st floor office/den! Eat-in kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and new cabinetry! Bedroom with full bath and powder room complete the first floor. Second floor features spacious Master suite with new fireplace, walk-in closet and private bath w/ jacuzzi tub! Two more bedrooms and full bath. Third floor includes TWO more bedrooms, A DEN and another full bath!! This spectacular house has room for the whole, large family and friends to enjoy!! Exterior features all new brick siding, huge front porch, BACK PATIO WITH BBQ, great outdoor space, two-car garage plus off-street parking for 3+ cars! All new landscaping and other improvements will be done before summer. Located walking distance to Ventnor shops and restaurants! CALL FOR MORE DETAILS!!