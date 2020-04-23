All apartments in Ventnor City
Ventnor City, NJ
5901 Ventnor Ave
Last updated April 23 2020

5901 Ventnor Ave

5901 Ventnor Avenue · (609) 487-7234
Ventnor City
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

5901 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Ventnor City

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

7 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
THIS IS THE PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL AUG 1ST-LD JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH!! COMPLETELY RENOVATED & GORGEOUS!! Can sleep 14+ here! All NEW FURNITURE & TV'S THROUGHOUT TO BE DELIVERED BY MEMORIAL DAY! This 3-story home located in the desirable St. Leonards Tract of Ventnor features 6 bedrooms (PLUS A 3RD FLR DEN/KIDS ROOM/7TH BEDROOM WITH PULL-OUT COUCH), 4.5 baths and hardwood flooring throughout! Huge family room will have plenty of seating with a large comfortable couch with NEW fireplace, spacious dining room and bonus 1st floor office/den! Eat-in kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and new cabinetry! Bedroom with full bath and powder room complete the first floor. Second floor features spacious Master suite with new fireplace, walk-in closet and private bath w/ jacuzzi tub! Two more bedrooms and full bath. Third floor includes TWO more bedrooms, A DEN and another full bath!! This spectacular house has room for the whole, large family and friends to enjoy!! Exterior features all new brick siding, huge front porch, BACK PATIO WITH BBQ, great outdoor space, two-car garage plus off-street parking for 3+ cars! All new landscaping and other improvements will be done before summer. Located walking distance to Ventnor shops and restaurants! CALL FOR MORE DETAILS!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 Ventnor Ave have any available units?
5901 Ventnor Ave has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5901 Ventnor Ave have?
Some of 5901 Ventnor Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 Ventnor Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5901 Ventnor Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 Ventnor Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5901 Ventnor Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 5901 Ventnor Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5901 Ventnor Ave does offer parking.
Does 5901 Ventnor Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5901 Ventnor Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 Ventnor Ave have a pool?
No, 5901 Ventnor Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5901 Ventnor Ave have accessible units?
No, 5901 Ventnor Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 Ventnor Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5901 Ventnor Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5901 Ventnor Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5901 Ventnor Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
