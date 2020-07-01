All apartments in Ventnor City
Ventnor City, NJ
5707 Monmouth Ave
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

5707 Monmouth Ave

5707 Monmouth Avenue · (917) 963-1081
Location

5707 Monmouth Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Ventnor City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Inviting cottage by the shore! The property is located just over the bridge in Ventnor Heights, short bike ride & walk to Ventnor's finest beaches, bay and boardwalk. Close to shopping, dining, The Red Room Cafe, Annette's, the Liquor store and Ice cream parlor are just around the corner. Enjoy the breezes on the front porch and family time in the living room, dining room or under the back yard shades. There is a large master bedroom in the rear of the home, and there are 2 additional 2 bedrooms with queen beds. There are 1,5 bathrooms in the home. The galley kitchen equipped with gas stove, microwave and a dishwasher. There is a washer, dryer and dishwasher in the property as well as a bar area. Available for winter rental! Owner would consider pets and also open for monthly tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5707 Monmouth Ave have any available units?
5707 Monmouth Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5707 Monmouth Ave have?
Some of 5707 Monmouth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5707 Monmouth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5707 Monmouth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5707 Monmouth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5707 Monmouth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5707 Monmouth Ave offer parking?
No, 5707 Monmouth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5707 Monmouth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5707 Monmouth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5707 Monmouth Ave have a pool?
No, 5707 Monmouth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5707 Monmouth Ave have accessible units?
No, 5707 Monmouth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5707 Monmouth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5707 Monmouth Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5707 Monmouth Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5707 Monmouth Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
